Loadsmith Enhances Capacity with Wabash's Trailers as a Service Offering

New Option Makes Loadsmith the Most Comprehensive Capacity-as-a-Service Platform with the Freight, Resources & Technology to Meet Any Size Carrier or Shipper Needs

DENVER, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loadsmith, the leading third-party Capacity-as-a-Service (CaaS) logistics platform for shippers and carriers, and Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today announced a new partnership to enhance capacity of Loadsmith's CaaS logistics platform through Wabash's Trailers as a Service (TaaS)™ offering.

This multi-year agreement with Wabash will add new Loadsmith-branded Wabash DuraPlate® dry van trailers into service over the coming years, giving carriers and shippers the capacity they need to maximize operational and freight efficiency at a time when it's needed most. In addition, the Wabash TaaS platform provides Loadsmith with worry-free maintenance and repair provided by Wabash's national dealer network.

CaaS: A Trailer Pool without the Capital Investment

Because the largest and most consistent shippers often require trailer pools, smaller carriers are unable to access their networks, limiting their load availability and revenue growth. The Loadsmith Freight Network (LFN) allows small and mid-size carriers to scale their customer reach without making a significant capital investment, enabling them to take on high-volume lanes they otherwise would not be able to tap into. This will allow carriers to be more consistent and efficient as they look to expand their businesses.

A Complete Solution for Total Trucking Logistics Management

With the Loadsmith platform, carriers can book, track, and monitor trailers in real-time directly through the mobile Loadsmith Driver App and its forthcoming Carrier Portal. Loadsmith is creating the most complete, integrated ecosystem for third-party trucking logistics management. The added capacity through the Wabash TaaS platform allows Loadsmith to scale its offering to meet the needs of any size customer, engage with more shippers and deliver consistent freight for carriers through a simple, easy-to-use platform.

Loadsmith carriers now have access to the entire Loadsmith Freight Network, its self-service Driver App to find and book loads and, coming soon, the Loadsmith Carrier Portal. The entire solution is orchestrated through Mastery Logistics' MasterMind® sophisticated cloud-based transportation management system, providing carriers and shippers complete visibility across all modes of transportation, full optimization control, and the ability to leverage capacity in real-time.

"Loadsmith is leading the digital transformation in the trucking industry with a comprehensive technology platform that's solving both our current logistics needs and powering a more efficient, resilient supply chain for the future," said Brett Suma, Loadsmith CEO "As the freight transportation industry evolves quickly, we're pleased to be at the forefront of innovation, with solutions and partners like Wabash that are driving the next generation of logistics efficiency."

To learn more about the Loadsmith CaaS platform, visit www.loadsmith.com.

Loadsmith is a leading third-party logistics platform headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with additional locations in Chattanooga, Tennessee and Phoenix, Arizona. Founded in 2019, Loadsmith was built by industry professionals who have worked with America's greatest carriers, large and small to deliver top of the line business management and transportation services. Using the latest in transportation technology, Loadsmith creates a seamless transportation logistics experience, providing innovative solutions to our customers and partners. Learn more at www.Loadsmith.com.

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at

www.onewabash.com.

