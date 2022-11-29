Jason Koon Steps Into the Ring To Battle Phil Hellmuth for $1,600,000 in Largest 'High Stakes Duel' Match Ever

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phil Hellmuth and Jason Koon are set to compete in the largest High Stakes Duel match ever. On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), Hellmuth and Koon will meet at the PokerGO® Studio in Las Vegas to battle in a $1,600,000 match. The match will be broadcast exclusively on PokerGO.

Hellmuth has been the king of High Stakes Duel. He has won two High Stakes Duel championship belts and has only lost one High Stakes Duel match, winning nine.

Per the rules of PokerGO's High Stakes Duel, the stakes double with each round and a player can walk away victorious if they win three consecutive matches prior to Round 4 or two consecutive matches starting with Round 4. If Hellmuth wins, he has the option to walk away with his third High Stakes Duel championship belt. If Koon wins, the competition goes to Round 6 with $3,200,000 at stake and Hellmuth having the first right to a rematch.

About PokerGO®

PokerGO® is the world's largest poker content company delivering poker's most premier live events around the world to consumers. The platform delivers more than 100 days of live poker on an annual basis, streaming PokerGO® owned and operated tournaments such as the Super High Roller Bowl, Poker Masters, U.S. Poker Open, and PokerGO Cup, along with select World Series of Poker final tables and more. PokerGO's video-on-demand library includes original content that provides unmatched access to the world of poker, including High Stakes Poker and High Stakes Duel. For more information, please visit http://www.pokergo.com/ . Become a part of the PokerGO community on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , and Discord .

