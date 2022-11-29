FirstEnergy Named a 2022 Leading Disability Employer

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has been awarded the National Organization on Disability (NOD) Leading Disability Employer Seal™ in recognition of its exemplary employment practices for people with disabilities.

Now in its eighth year, the NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal recognizes companies for measuring and achieving strong talent outcomes for people with disabilities. The seal is presented to top performing companies who complete the NOD Disability Employment Tracker™, a scorecard that ranks organizations in key disability inclusion areas, including Climate & Culture, People Practices, Talent Sourcing, Workplace & Technology and Strategy & Metrics. FirstEnergy is among 52 companies to receive the seal this year.

"Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) is a core value at FirstEnergy and we are proud to be recognized by NOD as a leading disability employer," said Christine L. Walker, FirstEnergy's senior vice president, chief human resources officer and Corporate Services. "The NOD Disability Employment Tracker plays a key role in measuring our recruiting, hiring and talent development processes as we continue to foster an inclusive work environment where all employees can thrive."

As part of its efforts to enhance DEI in its workforce, FirstEnergy teams with The Precisionists, Inc. (TPI), a Wilmington, Delaware-based organization that creates employment opportunities for adults with disabilities such as autism, to leverage the talents of neurodiverse individuals from TPI's workforce for a variety of support functions. TPI employees have provided services like data analysis, financial analysis, project controls, compliance, scanning and indexing, and data entry for FirstEnergy's Information Technology team and Transmission business.

Additionally, the company's THRIVE employee business resource group (EBRG) serves as a resource to FirstEnergy employees for mental wellness and advocates for employees with physical and mental disabilities and major illnesses, as well as those who support and assist them. The group plays an important role in FirstEnergy's DEI efforts by promoting disability awareness, supporting organizations that serve individuals with disabilities and fostering an inclusive work environment where employees of all abilities are empowered to be authentic and feel valued and respected.

"For the past forty years, the National Organization on Disability has envisioned a world where all people with disabilities enjoy full opportunity for employment, enterprise and earnings and employers know how to make the most of their talents," said NOD President Carol Glazer. "I congratulate all of this year's winners for their leadership and commitment to hiring and retaining people with disabilities. Together we can reimagine the future by harnessing the power, creativity, and innovation of disability-inclusive diversity in the workplace, marketplace, and communities across America."

