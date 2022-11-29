CHIPOTLE DROPS MYSTERY BOXES WITH NEW MERCH AND SURPRISE $500 GIFT CARDS

The perfect gift for burrito lovers is here just in time for the holidays

December 1 at Chipotle Goods Mystery Boxes will be available for purchase onat www.chipotlegoods.com while supplies last

Fans who order in the first 48 hours have a chance to score a limited edition $500 gift card

Chipotle has new holiday-themed virtual and physical gift cards for the foodies on your holiday list

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is launching Mystery Boxes featuring new, never-before-seen and fan favorite Chipotle Goods merchandise as well as exclusive surprises. Starting December 1 at 9am PT, the Mystery Boxes will be available for purchase on www.chipotlegoods.com while supplies last.

Chipotle Goods Mystery Boxes are available in two versions:

Small Burrito Box: $30 ( $60 value) – three to five items

Large Burrito Box: $50 ( $100 value) – four to eight items

Limited-Edition Surprises

Adding to the intrigue, Chipotle has randomly hidden surprises within a few Mystery Boxes*. Fans who order within the first 48 hours have a chance to score limited-edition stainless steel $500 Chipotle gift cards and Chipotle's meme-inspired Cilantro Soap, which sold out in less than 12 hours after originally launching in December 2021.

"We created Chipotle Goods Mystery Boxes with our superfans in mind. You can now gift, or keep, exclusive Goods for the holiday with a chance at the ultimate surprise of receiving a limited-edition $500 Chipotle gift card in your box if you order in the first 48 hours," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer.

All items featured in the boxes are unsized with no clothing items featured. One hundred percent of profits from Chipotle Goods go to support organizations that are making apparel and farming more sustainable.

Opening the Mystery Boxes will feel like second nature for burrito lovers as they are wrapped in Chipotle's iconic foil and sealed with the same burrito labels found on digital orders.

New Holiday Gift Cards

Chipotle is also offering new physical and virtual holiday-themed gift cards, a great stocking stuffer for the foodies on your list. Fans can learn more and purchase Chipotle holiday egift cards at www.chipotle.com/gifts-and-gear.

