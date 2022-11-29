ATI ADVISORY APPOINTS ANNA KALTENBOECK TO LEAD NEW DRUG REIMBURSEMENT GROUP

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Advisory (ATI) welcomes Anna Kaltenboeck as Principal and Head of its Prescription Drug Reimbursement Group. Kaltenboeck brings proven experience from the public and private sectors. Most recently, she served as Senior Health Advisor to the United States Senate's Committee on Finance, where she led on drug pricing issues, including Medicare negotiation and other provisions included in the Inflation Reduction Act. ATI is a healthcare consulting firm dedicated to advancing innovation that fundamentally transforms the care experience for individuals, families, and communities.

ATI (PRNewswire)

"We are fortunate that Anna is joining our team," said Anne Tumlinson, Founder and CEO of ATI Advisory. "Anna fits beautifully into ATI's growing cadre of experts focused on scaling innovative approaches to increasing access and value in healthcare, particularly through population health initiatives that focus on managing individuals with high needs. Her leadership in shaping national reimbursement policy for prescription drugs and new health technologies, and her training in economics make Anna ideally qualified to lead our drug pricing group."

Before working on Capitol Hill, Kaltenboeck was the Senior Health Economist and Program Director for the Center for Health Policy and Outcomes and the Drug Pricing Lab at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. She developed and conducted research on policies to re-align payment for prescription drugs with evidence of their value and offer economic rewards for new treatments based on how much they improve patients' lives.

"The call for new ways to pay for prescription drugs is greater than ever. Getting it right requires careful attention to economic incentives throughout the healthcare system and understanding how to align those with the interests of patients, who need affordability, access, and innovation," said Kaltenboeck. "I'm excited to join ATI because they are unique in the way they integrate matters of population health and complex care. ATI's well-regarded, significant work shapes policy discussions."

Kaltenboeck has a bachelor's and master's degree in economics from Tufts University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Yale University. Kaltenboeck is a published author in numerous peer-reviewed journals, including the Annals of Internal Medicine and JAMA. As a sought-out expert and public speaker on prescription drug supply chain economics, reimbursement models, and value-based pricing, her work has been featured in national media outlets, including Health Affairs, Morning Consult, and STAT News.

About ATI Advisory

ATI Advisory is a healthcare research and advisory services firm advancing innovation that fundamentally transforms the care experience for individuals, families, and communities. ATI guides public and private leaders in successfully scaling healthcare innovations. Its nationally recognized experts apply the highest standards in research and advisory services along with deep expertise to generate new ideas, solve hard problems, and reduce uncertainty in a rapidly changing healthcare landscape. For more information, visit www.atiadvisory.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ATI Advisory