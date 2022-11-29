AMAG Technology and Identity One Announce GSA FICAM Approval

HAWTHORNE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMAG Technology and Identity One are proud to announce that their joint solution has been approved by the Federal Identity Credential and Access Management (FICAM) conformance program. Now featuring Identity One's FIPSlink software as a validation system, AMAG's Symmetry Access Control platform has been added to the Government Services Administration's (GSA) approved product list (APL), making it available to all Federal Agencies for procurement. For more information, refer to AMAG APL listing 10134 and Identity One APL listing 10144.

With the FIPSlink software integration, Symmetry Access Control equips organizations to manage, monitor and secure access to protected resources using technology per the most recent updates to the Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS 201-3). Both AMAG and Identity One have tested and certified the integration as part of AMAG's Symmetry Partner Program.

"AMAG's Symmetry Access Control software platform has been approved for use by the GSA since 2016," said AMAG Technology US Federal Sales Manager, Thomas Moro. "AMAG and Identity One worked closely together to customize the software integration to include features and functionality that would provide a seamless, easy user experience for our federal customers. We are thrilled to welcome Identity One to the Symmetry Partner Program."

With FIPSlink integrated into Symmetry Access Control software, the solution can enable identity validation, authentication and registration of a PIV, PIV-I, CAC and/or TWIC into the Symmetry physical access control system (PACS), as well as provide one, two or three-factor authentication by verifying the credential's digital certificates and matching a live biometric against the templates stored on the card.

"Identity One understands the unique needs of federal government and critical infrastructure customers implementing smart cards based on FIPS 201-3," said David Smith, CEO of Identity One. "We are excited to collaborate with AMAG Technology, an important industry leader and trusted brand in the security space, and join their Symmetry Partner Program. Our integration with AMAG's Symmetry Access Control strengthens the safeguarding of identities and ensures total FIPS 201-3 compliance for AMAG's dealers and integrators' end customers."

About AMAG Technology

AMAG Technology, an Allied Universal Company, is a world leader in unified security solutions that help organizations mitigate risk, ensure compliance and reduce the overall cost of a security program. AMAG manufactures open solutions under the brand of Symmetry™ that include access control, visitor management, identity management, command and control, video management, analytics, mobile, intrusion management, and incident management. AMAG is headquartered in Hawthorne, California with sales and support located throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC.

About Identity One

Identity One creates next generation FIPS 201-compliant solutions. Our signature FIPSlink software integrates into physical access control systems to authenticate public key infrastructure based FIPS 201 smart cards to improve security when an individual attempts to gain access at a secure portal. Our mission is to register and verify identities for frictionless access and integration everywhere, in order to support physical access, logical access, IoT device management and biometric identity management solutions for applications in markets such as federal government, U.S. armed forces, critical infrastructure, ports and hazardous chemical processing and storage facilities. Identity One is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States.

