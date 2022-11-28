Serot Joins SWBC as Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SWBC is excited to announce that Debbie Serot has joined the company as Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer. In this dual role, Serot will oversee all aspects of marketing including brand awareness, demand generation, and product marketing. She will also be responsible for go-to-market strategies to drive enterprise revenue growth.

"Debbie is a seasoned marketing executive and innovative growth strategist," said Gary Dudley, SWBC's President and Co-founder. "Her proven ability to increase awareness and drive demand will be of incredible value to the products and services we offer."

Serot brings more than 30 years of marketing experience to the company. Prior to joining SWBC, she was Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Vericast (f/k/a Harland Clarke Holdings) where she spearheaded brand transformation and growth initiatives that focused on enabling client success. Before that, Serot served in leadership roles with Hemisfair Park Area Redevelopment Corporation, Rackspace Hosting, USAA, AT&T, and the San Antonio Spurs, developing brand and marketing strategies that increased value across various business segments.

"Debbie brings a depth of knowledge and experience gained from prior leadership positions," said Charlie Amato, SWBC's Chairman and Co-founder. "We are thrilled to have her join the SWBC team in this very critical role, as we continually adapt to changes in the industry."

"I am immensely excited to join SWBC, a leader for over 46 years in the financial services industry," said Serot. "I look forward to working with the dedicated and talented team to continue delivering top-quality financial solutions that help businesses and individuals protect and grow their assets, build capital, and plan for their future."

Serot holds a Bachelor of Business and Administration in Marketing from the University of Colorado Boulder. She serves on the United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County's Women United Advisory Council, as a Guardian Advisor and Founding Member of Girls Inc., as a Board Member and Vice President of Ticktockers – National Charity League, Mariposa Chapter, and as a member of the Forbes Communication Council. She is also an alumna of Leadership San Antonio.

About SWBC

As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals a wide range of insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages business around the world. No matter how wide its reach, SWBC always listens to our customers' needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC's website at www.swbc.com.

