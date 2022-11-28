Ongoing Legal Battles Put Maine Lobster Fishery in Crosshairs, Results in Suspension of Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) Certification

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An ongoing legal dispute between environmental activists and the federal government has led Maine Lobster's Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) fishing certification to be suspended.

An independent auditor conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the fishery earlier this year and determined that Maine Lobster is a well-managed and sustainable fishery according to MSC fisheries standards. Shortly after this assessment, a court ruled that regulations issued by the National Marine Fisheries Service to govern the management of North American right whales (NARW) do not meet the requirements of federal laws to protect endangered species. As a result of this court ruling, while the industry has complied with all regulations in good faith, the independent auditor suspended the MSC certificate of the fishery.

MSC reinforced these findings in their certification announcement noting that "in the most recent assessment by the assessor, no evidence was found that the Maine lobster fishery is responsible for entanglements or interactions with right whales."

Industry voices and sustainability leaders are reassuring consumers about Maine Lobster's sustainability. Maine Lobster has a decades-long track record of adopting proactive changes to promote environmental safety and to protect the whales. As a result, since 2004, no NARW entanglement has been attributed to Maine Lobster gear, and no NARW death or serious injury has ever been attributed to Maine Lobster.

"Maine lobster has always been sustainable and that hasn't changed with the recent announcement from MSC," said Steve Kingston, owner of The Clam Shack in Kennebunk, Maine. "I will continue to proudly stand by Maine Lobster, and would encourage retailers, buyers, and patrons to educate themselves on the nuances of these decisions."

Maine lobstermen continue to work with scientists and other stakeholders to find data-driven solutions to keep their fishery at the forefront of sustainability. The Gulf of Maine Research Institute continues to verify Maine Lobster with its Gulf of Maine Responsibly Harvested® label.

For more information on the industry's efforts to protect right whales, please visit www.rightwhalesandmainelobster.com.

The Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative (MLMC), founded in 2013, is funded by Maine Lobster harvesters, dealers, and processors to grow demand, both for whole live lobster and a variety of value-added products. The MLMC supports that objective by promoting the core values of the Maine Lobster industry, including sustainability and traceability, that's deeply rooted in the fishery's multi-generational tradition.

