Le Bernardin Named #1 Restaurant In The World By La Liste

Paris-based global restaurant guide names chef Eric Ripert's New York City icon best in the world as restaurant celebrates 50 years

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Le Bernardin was named the number one restaurant in the world by La Liste , the global restaurant guide and ranking system of the world's top 1,000 restaurants.

The top ranking, which Le Bernardin shares with Paris' Restaurant Guy Savoy and Frantzén of Stockholm, comes on the heels of the New York seafood temple's 50th anniversary this fall.

Le Bernardin is the only New York City restaurant among the top 10, and one of 101 United States restaurants, including San Francisco's Atelier Crenn, Addison in San Diego and New York's Atomix, featured throughout the entire list.

"To see our team's dedication recognized by La Liste is incredibly rewarding," said chef and co-owner, Eric Ripert. "It pushes us to keep striving for excellence everyday, even 50 years in."

This is the sixth consecutive year La Liste has named Le Bernardin the number one restaurant in the U.S., and the third time it has placed it at the top spot globally. Le Bernardin continues to hold three stars from the Michelin Guide and a four-star rating from The New York Times, which it has maintained across each of its five reviews since opening in New York in 1986. Le Bernardin is also ranked number 44 on the World's 50 Best Restaurants List.

La Liste debuted in Paris in 2015, providing an objective and democratic ranking of the world's most outstanding restaurants powered by a proprietary algorithm that gathers information from hundreds of reviews from such global publications as The New York Times, Michelin Guide and TripAdvisor, and thousands of consumer ratings from all over the world.

About Le Bernardin

A fine dining icon for 50 years, Le Bernardin is the internationally acclaimed seafood restaurant from chef Eric Ripert and co-owner Maguy Le Coze. Opened in 1986 in New York by Maguy and her brother Gilbert after the siblings helmed its beloved Paris location for 14 years, the restaurant has held three Michelin stars since the guide's 2005 New York launch, five consecutive four-star reviews from The New York Times, and is currently ranked number 44 on World's 50 Best Restaurants list, a testament to its timeless appeal. More info available at le-bernardin.com .

About La Liste

La Liste is an international restaurant ranking system and guide, originally launched in 2015 by president and founder, Philippe Faure. La Liste provides a one-of-a-kind objective ranking of the world's most outstanding restaurants powered by a proprietary algorithm that reviews restaurants based on over 600 leading food guides, user-generated review sites and global publications. The list reviews nearly 16,000 restaurants, with the resulting restaurants located in 180+ countries, on five continents. More info available at laliste.com .

