AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy Supports Communities with New Corporate Giving Program

AllianceCares selects St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for Giving Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with its purpose of providing hope and care for better tomorrows, AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy recently launched AllianceCares, the specialty and home delivery pharmacy's new corporate giving program. As part of Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29, team members designated St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as the first recipient of proceeds from the program's semi-annual giving campaign.

Tuck Tucker, chief human resources officer of AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy, says the new program encourages team members to give to charities that further the company's purpose, vision and values. "We want to give back to the communities where we live and serve," he says. "With team members and patients throughout the U.S., it is our honor to give back where it matters most."

Twice a year, team members select a charity to support across the organization. Tucker says supporting organizations and embracing local charities help team members deepen relationships with each other and the community. "Through AllianceCares, we are expanding our support to those impacted by rare and chronic conditions and increasing our advocacy in communities that reflect issues personal to our team members and impactful to our neighborhoods," he says.

Supporting Local and National Organizations

AllianceCares has identified local and national organizations across the country to support. Local organizations include disease-supporting charities, 501(c)(3) charities and disaster relief, humanitarian or local supporting organizations. Providers of civic and community outreach are typically located in proximity to AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy facilities.

AllianceCares helps national organizations within healthcare by supporting the creation of patient and caregiver educational content, and helping raise awareness about chronic, complex or rare conditions and available resources. These efforts support patients and caregivers.

AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy also offers company matching. "When team members donate to one of our chosen national or local charities, we will match contributions dollar for dollar on donations of $25 to $250 per charitable organization, per team member for the year," says Tucker.

Whether working from home or on-site, he says AllianceCares allows team members to make a difference within their communities. "Our goal is to provide our team members with relevant and impactful opportunities to give back to their communities in more ways than one," says Tucker.

AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy (AllianceRxWP.com) provides hope and care for better tomorrows to patients with rare diseases and chronic conditions by delivering medications from its specialty and home delivery pharmacies. Our advanced analytical capabilities, pharmacy expertise and technology solutions enable providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers and health plans to deliver optimal health outcomes. Through personalized care and clinical programs, along with access to the leading number of limited distribution drugs, patients can get back to what matters most. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, the company holds several national pharmacy accreditations and has team members across the United States.

