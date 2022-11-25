Oneisall Launches Advanced 7-in-1 Pet Grooming Kit with Super-Silent Vacuum for Dogs, Cats and Other Furry Friends

For those who are always bothered by dog and cat hair in their homes, and those stuck paying the bill for their pets' monthly grooming sessions, it is time to take one step forward and change their stereotype of pet grooming as a job that is too professional to conduct at home. An Oneisall Advanced 7-in-1 Pet Grooming Kit will help them to unlock a new realm of staying with their pets.

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oneisall, one of the leading pet grooming brands in North America, recently launched its new 7-in-1 Pet Grooming Vacuum Kit, a perfect time for the holiday season.

Oneisall kit's seven industry-disrupting grooming tools that solve pet care problems include:

A grooming brush and deshedding tool, with its cutting-edge vacuum function, easily removes loose fur and hairs leaving the family pet's hair looking silky and smooth while hoovering up all the collected hair into an easy-to-use, mess-free, detachable 1.4-liter dust box.

A cordless electric clipper and vacuum combo along with a dog nail grinder empowers pet owners to do the big job of grooming their animals at home, indoors or outdoors.

Two special vacuum cleaner heads are also included for daily use that can be used to suck up pet hair from carpets, difficult to reach sofa nooks, as well as floors of all types.

The low noise design means the vacuum is a silent 60 decibels with three adjustable suction levels to choose from which ensure pets are calm and relaxed during grooming.

Terry Zhang, Founder of Oneisall, said, "An eternal worry and constant irritation for pet owners have always been their pet's hair and fur getting everywhere in the home, not to mention the difficulty faced when attempting to do the job of grooming their pets themselves. We are confident that our innovative pet grooming kit with an added vacuum will allow every pet owner to reduce the hassle they have with keeping their pets looking great. After 18 months of development and testing, the Oneisall 7-in-1 Pet Grooming Vacuum Kit was born which I believe represents a significant breakthrough for the pet grooming industry. We hope that it can create an even stronger bond between families and their furry friends."

Oneisall has always been committed to providing pet owners with innovative and, in many cases, life-changing grooming solutions. Since its release in 2017, more than 2 million units of the Oneisall P2 Golden Dog Rechargeable Cordless Clippers have been sold on Amazon and thanks to its excellent performance and pet-friendly experience, has become a number one seller on Amazon in the United States and Germany.

$139.99 on its $30 Black Friday discount will be offered by using the code ONEISALL when shoppers place orders on Oneisall.com. The innovative technology makes it easy for families to groom their pets at home with seven tried and tested grooming tools in one handy kit that is now available at a special holiday price of onlyon its Amazon store . An additionalBlack Friday discount will be offered by using the code ONEISALL when shoppers place orders on Oneisall.com.

To find out more please visit the Oneisall website, and check out their socials on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

About ONEISALL INC.

ONEISALL INC. was established in 2016 with the mission of providing a better life and health for every pet. Headquartered in Shenzhen with warehouses in the US and Europe, it is a global pet product brand that integrates product development, sales, and service. We are committed to providing pet grooming solutions to make pets more comfortable by making grooming a pleasurable activity that strengthens the bond between pet and owner. Oneisall has served around two million customers in 15 countries and has received over 150,000 positive reviews on Amazon. Since 2021, the brand's annual revenue has exceeded approximately $43.8 million and has rapidly developed into one of the top international pet brands.

