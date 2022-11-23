Segway-Ninebot and Hasbro Roll Out Limited Edition Segway x Transformers Optimus Prime and BumbleBee GoKart Pro in China, the US, and Canada

BEIJING and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting collaboration between Hasbro, a global branded entertainment leader, and Segway-Ninebot, beloved Transformers characters Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and Decepticon leader, Megatron, appear as Segway gokarts and electric scooters. The Segway x Transformers limited edition series has launched in China, the US and Canada, comprising the Optimus Prime GoKart Pro, Bumblebee GoKart Pro, Megatron GT2 Superscooter, and Bumblebee C8 kids kickscooter.

Transformers X Segway (PRNewswire)

Behind the scenes, the Segway Innovation Group product team has long developed some of the most viral micromobility products in the market today. The Gokart Pro, a runaway hit that brought gokarting off-track in 2018, was selected to embody Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, the heartbeat of the story. Much like the Transformers bots, the Gokart Pro converts to fit driver needs. The kart can be extended to easily accommodate a two-meter (six-foot) adult or compacted for children as young as fourteen. The steering column folds out of the way for compact, seamless transportation. With four riding modes and a top speed of 40 km/h (25 mp/h), anybody can ride with confidence, "The GoKart Pro is a fun and safe way to get your adrenaline pumping," says Lou Yi, head of the Segway Innovation Group.

Unveiling the high performance GT2 Superscooter for Megatron, the Segway Innovation Group designed the GT2 to be the top-performing model in Segway's scooter lineup. Armed with incredible power and speed, the GT2 hits a top speed of 43.5 mph in a whopping 3.9 seconds. Inspired by supercars, the GT2 has a sleek and curved frame centered by a front double wishbone structure and polished with a matte metallic ﬁnish. The GT2's adjustable dual suspension technology and beefy 11 inch tires takes oﬀ-road capabilities to the next level. As limited edition runs, both the Gokart Pro and the GT2 are outﬁtted with serialized plates marking its individual number, designed with Cybertronian language across the body, and features sound eﬀects unique to each character.

To round out the collaboration, the kids Bumblebee C8 electric scooter will be available in the US and Canada just in time for the Holidays, to make sure the youngest and newest Transformers fans can join in on the fun. The Bumblebee C8 is recommended for kids 6 to 12 years old, features Bumblebee's signature bright yellow on the handlebars and stem, with the character emblazoned across the textured foot board. The limited edition Transformers collection allows the whole family to step into adventure, "I want to share my favorite childhood animated show with my kids by developing and playing with the Transformers series," said Li Haijun, Product Manager of the Segway Innovation Group.

This collector-worthy limited-run Optimus Prime and Bumblebee Gokart Pros is currently available for sale in China across ecommerce platforms. For fans based in the US and Canada, the Bumble Gokart Pro, Megatron GT2 and Bumblebee C8 kids scooter is currently available at Store.Segway.com, with the Optimus Prime Gokart Pro making its heroic entrance in Summer 2023.

Limited Edition Megatron GT2 Superscooter and Bumblebee C8 Kids Scooter Available for the US and Canada now

About Segway-Ninebot

Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. In 1999, Segway was established in Bedford NH, US, which is the world leader of commercial-grade, electric and self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is an intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator integrating R&D, production, sales, and service, established in Beijing, 2012. As Segway and Ninebot completed a strategic combination in 2015, Segway-Ninebot came into being. At present, the company's businesses are all around the world and have subsidiaries in Beijing, New York, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Amsterdam, Seoul, Paris, Barcelona, Munich, Shanghai, Changzhou, Shenzhen and Hangzhou. Its products are sold in more than 225 countries and regions. With its world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot will create more products, leading users and the entire industry into the future.

About Transformers

The TRANSFORMERS brand is a global powerhouse franchise with millions of fans around the world. Since 1984, the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons has come to life in movies, TV shows, comic books, innovative toys, and digital media, bringing incredible "MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE" experiences to fans of all ages. The brand's enduring connection is made possible by its rich storytelling and characters: the heroic Autobots who seek to protect all life, and the evil Decepticons who seek to conquer the universe. The TRANSFORMERS brand is a Hasbro franchise.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a global branded entertainment leader whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through gaming, consumer products and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit www.corporate.hasbro.com.

