Contech's Big Winner for 2022: Buildots Named "Innovation of the Year", "Most Innovative New Software Product" and "Most Innovative On-Site Monitoring Tool"

Wins at Building Innovation Awards and Construction Computing Awards come weeks after being named "Construction Software of the Year" at the London Construction Awards

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buildots , which uses AI and computer vision to modernize construction management, has been named "Innovation of the Year" at the Construction Computing Awards, days after being named "Most Innovative New Software Product" and "Most Innovative On-Site Monitoring Tool" at the annual Building Innovation Awards in London.

Buildots' AI-based technology automatically analyzes data captured from construction sites by wearable 360-degree cameras. The platform then generates true-to-life progress reports supported by visuals, providing managers and stakeholders with accurate, objective data and in-depth analysis, leading to improved efficiency, productivity and business performance.

Buildots was the only technology company to bring home two awards at the Building Innovation Awards, winning both categories in which it was nominated.

Both the Building Innovation Awards and the Construction Computing Awards recognize pioneers in the construction industry. Judges include leaders from the industry, as well as representatives from related fields in the public sector, academia and the press.

Last month, Buildots was named "Construction Software of the Year" at the 2022 London Construction Awards. It was also included as one of LinkedIn's Top 15 Israeli Startups for both 2021 and 2022, and previously deemed the "One to Watch Company" at the 2020 Construction Computing Awards.

The company recently completed a $60 million Series C funding round, reaching $106 million in total funding.

"Winning these awards is valuable recognition by the industry that Buildots is at the forefront of innovation. It is a testament to the hard work of all our teams to provide solutions that transform how construction projects are run, improve on-site efficiency, and enable construction companies to stay connected with reality on-site," says Roy Danon, Buildots CEO and co-founder.

About Buildots

Buildots is a Tel Aviv and London-based technology provider leveraging the power of AI and computer vision to modernize the construction industry. Buildots uses hardhat-mounted cameras to capture imaging of every detail of an ongoing project. The data is then analyzed using AI models to transform random visual data into highly accurate, actionable insights that are correlated with the project's designs and schedule. The platform is helping transform construction management, enhance resource efficiency, save management time, and avoid costly errors on construction projects worldwide.

