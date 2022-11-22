Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Release and Conference Call Alert

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI), a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, today announced it plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, after the close of the market. The full text of the press release will be available on the Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. web site at www.smith-wesson.com under the Investor Relations section.

The company will host a conference call and webcast on December 6, 2022 to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2023 financial and operational results. Speakers on the conference call will include Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The conference call may include forward-looking statements. The conference call and webcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

Please click here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain your dial-in number and unique PIN number. It is recommended to register at least a day in advance. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the company's website at www.smith-wesson.com under the Investor Relations section.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services. For more information call (800) 331-0852 or visit www.smith-wesson.com.

