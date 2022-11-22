InventHelp Inventor Develops Automatic Vehicle Recording System (MHO 150)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an improved system for recording vehicle accidents as well as theft or attempted break-ins," said an inventor, from Reno, Nev., "so I invented the AUTO INCIDENT REPORT (A. I. R.). My design eliminates the need to rely on unbiased accounts of the incident and it could aid police in making an arrest."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to video record accidents and car theft attempts. In doing so, it increases accuracy and it eliminates the need to argue over who is at fault. It also could help to deter break-in attempts and theft. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

