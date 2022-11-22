Family "Funn," Festive Floats and More Planned for the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

93 Exciting Units Will Celebrate "A Very RVA Christmas"

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lineup is set for the 39th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade! The event will bring back fan favorites like the Acca Shriners mini patrol, Magic & Merriment princesses, the VCU Peppas, and Legendary Santa!

Nutzy and Nutasha from The Flying Squirrels lead the parade as this year's Grand Marshals and will serve up the "Funn" along the 2.2-mile parade route on Broad St. starting at the Science Museum of Virginia and ending at 7th Street.

The theme for 2022 is "A Very RVA Christmas." Parade Director Beth Karrer says that this year's parade is focused on celebrating all the things Richmonders love about the holiday season. "From dancers to balloons, and even to a brand-new trash truck, we've got it all!" she said. "I am excited to welcome families from across our area to watch the parade and celebrate Christmas together."

The Dominion Energy Christmas Parade is open to the public and free for all spectators. For more information, please visit www.richmondparade.org.

Richmond Parade, Inc. is a non-profit organization that hosts the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade. This is the 13th year that the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has sponsored the parade. The beloved Christmas Parade showcases regional talent, including high school and college marching bands, high-stepping equestrian units, dance troupes, themed floats, super-sized helium balloons, Legendary Santa and tons of fun!

Tune in to the Christmas Parade exclusively on WTVR-CBS Channel 6 at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 or watch the rebroadcast on Christmas Day. For additional information, visit www.richmondparade.org or call (917) 279-8839.

Photos of Grand Marshal and Christmas Parade can be found at https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjzV1s2. Please credit Caroline Martin Photography when using photos.

