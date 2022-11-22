Chengdu Unleashes More Opportunities for Manufacturing Industry

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference on Promoting the Construction of a Strong Manufacturing City was held in Chengdu city on November 18. This megalopolis in southwestern China is signaling to the world: Chengdu, renowned around the globe as home to the giant pandas, parks, greenways, poetry and tea, is also emerging as a manufacturing hub of China, according to Chengdu Municipal People's Government.

At the meeting, representative of Tongwei Group remarked that the promising prospect of green and low-carbon industry in Chengdu further strengthens the company's confidence in solidifying its presence in Chengdu and developing new energy. At present, Tongwei is actively planning to build a 30GW high-efficiency photovoltaic module manufacturing base with an estimated output value of RMB 50 billion upon completion.

Based in Chengdu, the Chengdu CRP Robot Technology Co., Ltd. gears its target towards the new track of the industry, and strives to achieve the goal of becoming the "Chinese robot pioneer". In 2021, the company's shipments of six-axis industrial robots under 20kg ranked in the top five among manufacturers worldwide, and ranked first among China's domestic industrial robot brands.

Siemens Chengdu Digital Factory is the first "digital enterprise" established by the global electronics and electrical giant Siemens outside Germany. In the next five years, it stands the chance to become the largest operating factory of Siemens Digital Industries Group in the world, and it will advance with Chengdu in a mutually beneficial manner. Chengdu is one of the most powerful and attractive cities in western China, and it has a permanent population of nearly 22 million. After years of cultivation and development, Chengdu has established a relatively complete general industrial system. The five industries of electronic information, automobile manufacturing, foods and beverages, equipment manufacturing and biomedicine account for 74% of the city's industrial economy. Meanwhile, Chengdu is also accelerating the fostering of emerging industries such as artificial intelligence and green hydrogen energy, while also laying the groundwork for future industries such as block chain and 6G networks. Bloomberg noted in a report that Chengdu is a manufacturing center in southwestern China and plays an important role for a vast number of both Chinese and foreign companies.

Today, "Made in Chengdu" is shouldering the main responsibility of "Made in China" in various fields. At BOE Chengdu factory, 110 pieces of flexible displays for smartphone screens can be produced in one minute. The world's fastest canned beverage production line introduced by COFCO Coca-Cola can produce 120,000 canned beverages per hour, with an output value of RMB 1.3 billion.

Moreover, Chengdu is a key automobile production base of China. In the assembly workshop of FAW-Volkswagen Chengdu, it takes merely 57 seconds for a vehicle to be assembled and roll off the assembly line. Sinotruk Chengdu Wangpai Commercial Vehicle Co., Ltd. can produce one heavy truck every five minutes and one light truck every three and a half minutes.

The solid manufacturing foundation in Chengdu increasingly attracts leading enterprises and industrial resources to converge on the city, fueling the transformation from "Made in Chengdu" to "Made intelligently in Chengdu".

On October 27, Chengdu High-tech Zone held a signing ceremony with General Electric (GE) Healthcare, one of the Fortune Global 500 companies, announcing the official establishment of the GE Healthcare China Precision Medicine Industrialization Base project in Chengdu. The only national-level ultra-high-definition video manufacturing innovation center was established in Chengdu on November 7, because the city boasts China's most comprehensive UHD video industry chain foundation.

Increasing changes affecting world manufacturing will take place in southwest China. Chengdu has devised a development blueprint for the next five years to transform the city into a high-end, intelligent and green manufacturing hub, to develop a number of influential leading industries and industrial clusters in the world, and to position Chengdu as an emerging manufacturing powerhouse with global influence.

