Greenspring Media Awarded Sons of Norway Magazine and Content Contract

Minnesota-based publisher will be the publisher of record for Viking magazine

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspring Media, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hour Media, announced today that it has been awarded the contract to publish, design, edit, print, and distribute the award-winning, 119-year-old Viking magazine beginning with the January/February 2023 issue. The bimonthly member publication is distributed to Sons of Norway members across the United States and internationally.

Greenspring Media is a 55-year-old multi-platform communications company specializing in the creation and distribution of lifestyle content that connects readers and viewers to advertisers and marketing partners. Greenspring Media publishes over 50 publications. (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to work with Greenspring Media, the leading publisher in custom content and publications," noted Connie O'Brien, Director of Fraternal Development & Marketing with Sons of Norway. "The change in publishers will allow us to build on past successes and will create new and exciting stories and engagement with our international membership."

The stories and content in the magazine share the world of Scandinavian heritage, tastes, history, events and personalities with every issue. With a hearty Velkommen from the Sons of Norway International President, the magazine delivers the latest collection of intelligent and entertaining stories, including Norway travel opportunities, updates on exclusive financial products, and the latest social happenings in Sons of Norway lodges.

"Greenspring Media will work closely with the devoted and passionate Sons of Norway team to continue the legacy and honor the stories of Norwegian culture," said Tammy Galvin, Publisher of Greenspring Media. "We will continue to do what we do as the best in-market publisher: Pairing exceptional design with expertly crafted storytelling—creating the perfect environment for marketing and advertising messages."

Greenspring Media will focus its considerable resources to enhance client service, reader experience, and manufacturing and distribution of Viking magazine.

