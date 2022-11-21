Berman Tabacco Announces Class Action Settlement In Securities Litigation Involving Purchasers of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

SAN FRANCISCO DIVISION

PAUL HAYDEN, et al., Plaintiffs, v. PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC., et al., Defendants.

No. 3:20-cv-00367-VC







SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED

SETTLEMENT, FINAL APPROVAL HEARING, AND MOTION FOR

ATTORNEYS' FEES AND REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All Persons that purchased or otherwise acquired Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. common stock during the period from January 8, 2019, through and including February 28, 2020 (the "Settlement Class Period").

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, PORTOLA, OR ANY OTHER DEFENDANT OR THEIR COUNSEL, REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

ALL QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS NOTICE, THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT, OR YOUR ELIGIBILITY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO LEAD COUNSEL OR THE CLAIMS ADMINISTRATOR, WHOSE CONTACT INFORMATION IS PROVIDED BELOW. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE SETTLEMENT IS AVAILABLE: (i) on the settlement website (www.PortolaSecuritiesLitigation.com), (ii) by contacting Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator, (iii) through the Court's Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) system (for a fee) at https://ecf.cand.uscourts.gov, or (iv) by visiting the office of the Clerk of the Court for the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, 450 Golden Gate Avenue, 16th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94102, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding Court holidays.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the Court, that the Settlement Class in the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been preliminarily certified for the purposes of the proposed settlement only.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Alameda County Employees' Retirement Association ("Lead Plaintiff") and Additional Named Plaintiff Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System (collectively, "Plaintiffs"), on behalf of themselves and the Settlement Class, and the Defendants have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $17,500,000 in cash (the "Settlement Amount"), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action based on the identical factual predicate as the securities claims at issue in the Action (the "Settlement").

A hearing (the "Final Approval Hearing") will be held at 10:00 a.m. on March 2, 2023 before the Honorable Vince Chhabria, United States District Court for the Northern District of California, either via video conference or in San Francisco Courthouse, Courtroom 4 – 17th Floor, 450 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102, to, among other things, determine whether: (i) the proposed Settlement should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against the Defendants, as set forth in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement ("Stipulation"), dated September 19, 2022; (iii) the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the Settlement Fund, and any interest earned thereon, less Taxes, Notice and Administration Costs, Litigation Expenses awarded by the Court, attorneys' fees awarded by the Court, and any other costs, expenses, or amounts as may be approved by the Court (the "Net Settlement Fund") should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) the application of Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of Litigation Expenses and other costs and expenses should be approved. The Court may change the date of the Final Approval Hearing without providing another notice. PLEASE CHECK THE SETTLEMENT WEBSITE OR THE COURT'S PACER SYSTEM TO CONFIRM THE HEARING DATE. You do NOT need to attend the Final Approval Hearing in order to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO SHARE IN THE NET SETTLEMENT FUND. If you have not yet received (i) the printed Notice of Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement, Final Approval Hearing, and Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses ("Notice"), or (ii) the Proof of Claim and Release Form ("Claim Form"), you can obtain a copy of those documents on the website www.PortolaSecuritiesLitigation.com, or by contacting the Claims Administrator:

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Securities Litigation

c/o Epiq Class Action & Claims Solutions, Inc.

P.O. Box 6800

Portland, OR 97228-6800

Please refer to the website for more detailed information and to review the Settlement documents. Inquiries other than requests for information about the status of a Claim may also be made to Lead Counsel:

Daniel E. Barenbaum

BERMAN TABACCO

425 California Street, 23rd Floor

San Francisco, CA 94104

Telephone: (415) 433-3200

If you are a potential Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund you must timely submit a valid Claim Form, which can be found on the website listed above, postmarked no later than February 13, 2023. If you are a potential Settlement Class Member and do not submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a potential Settlement Class Member, but wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice, which can also be found on the website, postmarked no later than February 9, 2023. If you are a potential Settlement Class Member and do not timely exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

Any written objections and supporting papers to the proposed Settlement, Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's application for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of Litigation Expenses and other costs and expenses must be submitted to or filed with the Court in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice so that it is received, not simply postmarked, no later than February 9, 2023. The requirement of a written objection as a prerequisite to appearing at the Final Approval Hearing to object to the Settlement may be excused upon a showing of good cause. The Court will require only substantial compliance with the requirements for submitting an objection.

DATED: October 31, 2022

THE HONORABLE VINCE CHHABRIA

District Judge, United States District Court for the Northern District of California

URL// www.PortolaSecuritiesLitigation.com

