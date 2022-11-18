SandboxAQ Awarded Post-Quantum Cryptography Small Business Innovation Research Contract from U.S. Air Force

Contract to assess and implement a crypto-agile framework to protect Air Force and Space Force data networks from quantum attacks

PALO ALTO, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SandboxAQ , an enterprise SaaS company delivering the compound effects of AI and Quantum (AQ) technology to governments and the Global 1000, was recently awarded a Phase 1 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by the Department of the Air Force to conduct post-quantum cryptographic inventory analysis and performance benchmarking. This award is significant because it prioritizes innovative, dual-use technologies that can benefit national interests.

Under this award, SandboxAQ will conduct a feasibility study to determine how its suite of quantum-resistant security applications can help the Air Force assess its cryptographic security posture and implement an end-to-end, crypto-agile framework to protect Air Force and Space Force data networks from quantum attacks.

"U.S. adversaries are gathering encrypted data with the intent to exploit it once they deploy quantum computers–these are known as 'store-now-decrypt-later' attacks," said Jen Sovada, President, Public Sector at SandboxAQ. "Quantum computers in the hands of adversarial nation states could devastate U.S. national security if post-quantum cryptography, or PQC, is not urgently implemented. PQC deployment across national security systems is expected to take years and SandboxAQ is proud to support the Air Force in this critical first step."

SandboxAQ has assembled the most qualified team of quantum cryptography experts in the United States and its PQC solutions are already being used by some of the world's largest banks, healthcare providers, and telecommunications companies as well as U.S. government agencies.

About SandboxAQ

SandboxAQ is an enterprise SaaS company providing solutions at the nexus of AI and Quantum technology (AQ) to address some of the world's most challenging problems. We leverage the power of classical computing architecture to deliver AQ solutions and technologies today – years before fault-tolerant, error-corrected quantum computers become available. Our core team and inspiration formed at Alphabet, and SandboxAQ emerged as an independent, venture-backed company in 2022. For more information, please visit https://www.sandboxaq.com .

