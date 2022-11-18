InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Accessory for Public Restrooms (HOF 210)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My friend is a truck driver and always complained of the unsanitary conditions of rest stop bathrooms. I thought there should be a way to provide a sanitary surface for personal care items," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the POLLY MAT. My design eliminates the need to place items directly on the sink counter."

The patent-pending invention provides a sanitary barrier when using the sink counter/surface in a public bathroom. In doing so, it can be used in public restrooms, rest stops, hotels, etc. As a result, it ensures that toiletries remain clean and sanitary and it helps to reduce the spread of germs and viruses. The invention features a compact and portable design that is easy to transport and use so it is ideal for travelers and others who frequently use public restrooms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

