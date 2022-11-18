The Digital Renegades Sign Top Mom Influencer With Over 17.4 Million Followers: 13 Million Women and Moms!

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Renegades, a division of CelebExperts, LLC with offices in NYC, Binghamton, NY, Raleigh, NC, and Williamsburg, Virginia have signed one of the most coveted young moms on social media. Jackie Paul (26) and her 3-year-old daughter Wren (@wren.eleanor on TikTok and Instagram) have amassed a huge audience of moms who love their content focused on their life together as a single midwestern mom with an adorable daughter. The two take every chance they get to do fun things together such as apple picking, making food around the holidays and going out for pizza, and more.

Jackie and Wren are creating content that moms all over the world are watching! (PRNewswire)

The Digital Renegades, one of the best influencer and athlete representation firms with properties under management such as The Food Renegades, the largest group of food creators on social media with 30+ food accounts with over 50 million followers, and Trackside with Trazia, client @traziarae travels to race car tracks all over the country with her husband, famed race car driver Josh Williams, creating content up close and personally associated with their life and many others.

The Digital Renegades CEO Evan Morgenstein signed Jackie after flying to Nebraska to meet and discuss her vision for the family. Morgenstein, a talent agent for over 25 years saw something very unique when he met with Jackie, "I have met a lot of celebrities, athletes, and creators over my career. What binds all 3 groups together for me as a talent agent is finding a client that doesn't act like they deserve fame and money. In fact, just the opposite. It is finding someone that is learning their craft, is open to suggestions and wants to be part of a team. Jackie really shared with me her desire to feel a part of something special. That spoke volumes to me." Morgenstein added, reaching 13 million women/moms is candidly incredible considering Jackie is only 26.

With recent deals with Halo Top and a soon-to-be-executed deal with Azuna Fresh (www.azunafresh.com) to highlight their all-natural (tea tree oil, water, and binder) in-home odor-reducing, antimicrobial and anti-bacterial products to be highlighted in their home, Jackie and Wren are continuing to become the top mother-daughter duo. Jackie feels that Morgenstein and the team at The Digital Renegades are able to authentically expand the brands Jackie works with, "I will only focus on brands I work with and actually like. Additionally, I want to make sure it's a product that is safe around Wren".

For more information about Jackie and Wren, brands interested in discussing opportunities or incremental media contact evan@celebexperts.com

