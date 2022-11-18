DICK'S SPORTING GOODS RELEASES HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE, BLACK FRIDAY HOURS AND DEALS

More stores, products and delivery options than ever before highlight DICK'S 2022 holiday plans

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) today announced the release of its online 2022 holiday gift guide – which features exclusive products and multiple price points from top brands – including Nike, adidas, The North Face, Brooks, Peloton, SOREL, Callaway, YETI, Jordan and more. The gift guide is available on DICKS.com and will be refreshed with new deals throughout the holiday season.

With DICK'S Black Friday week (Nov. 20 – Nov. 26) deals, customers will find something for everyone. Special offers include:

Valid Sunday – Saturday (11/20-11/26)

Up to 30% on select Nike apparel and footwear





Up to 50% off select adidas apparel and footwear





30% off select The North Face hoodies





$21.98 select NCAA fleece, quarter zips, and polos





50% off Nishiki youth Pueblo bikes





Up to 60% off select basketball hoops from Goliath & Lifetime





Up to $230 off select golf clubs

Valid 3 Days Only (11/24-11/26)

$250 off the Prince 6800 table tennis table





Up to 30% off select Brooks footwear





25% off select Sorel footwear

With the DICK'S Best Price Guarantee, customers can continue to get the products they want at an unbeatable price. If a customer provides proof that the same product is available at another retailer for a lower price, DICK'S will match that price at the register.

All DICK'S locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to allow associates to spend time with their families. Stores will open on Black Friday at 6:00 a.m. and close at 10:00 p.m.

This holiday season, DICK'S has offerings to ensure everyone receives the perfect gift, including:

$100 DICK'S gift card and earn $40 in Rewards when purchasing the original Peloton Bike in-store or online with in-store pickup.



The Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, Guide and select accessories are now available for purchase in-store at more than 100 locations or online at DICKS.com. ScoreCard members can get aDICK'S gift card and earnin Rewards when purchasing the original Peloton Bike in-store or online with in-store pickup.

The latest fashions for men, women and children from brands only found at DICK'S – including VRST, CALIA and DSG – as well as an exclusive women's footwear collaboration from New Balance and CALIA.





Outerwear products and accessories from top brands like The North Face, Patagonia, Columbia , and Carhartt to help customers get outside and stay warm.





More ways to save on apparel and footwear from the biggest brands with more than 50 Going, Going, Gone! and DICK'S Warehouse Sale store locations across the country. New markdowns are added weekly, and customers can accrue loyalty points and use their ScoreCard for rewards and maximum savings.

Additionally, DICK'S offers convenient ways to shop in-store, at curbside, online at DICKS.com or through the DICK'S mobile app, with services including:

One-Hour Pick-up: DICK'S offers customers the option to purchase thousands of products online and pick-up their order at a nearby DICK'S location, with most orders being ready in just one-hour.





Ship to Home : If an item is not available in-store, associates can place an order for a customer and have it shipped directly to their home.





Same-Day Delivery with Instacart and DoorDash : In many markets, customers can take advantage of same-day delivery by using the Instacart and DoorDash apps or websites.



Free Shipping on orders of $49 or more for ScoreCard members.

Most DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going, Going, Gone! and Warehouse Sale store locations will offer extended shopping hours throughout the holiday season. Please check with local stores for more details.

To start shopping and saving early, visit DICKS.com.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming.

Driven by its belief that sports make people better, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

