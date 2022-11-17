Waton Securities International Launches "Broker Cloud" Business, Empowering Future Leaders with FinTech

HONG KONG, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Waton Securities International announced the launch of "Broker Cloud (Brokerage X SaaS)", a customized financial technology business solution. Empowered by financial technology, licensed financial institutions around the globe can quickly set up their own digital systems through the "Broker Cloud" service in as little as one month to provide their users with the world's leading mobile APP interface and supreme user experience. Relying on its profound technology and industry understanding, and combining its experience and strengths in technology, user operation, and financial ecosystem, Waton Securities International is committed to providing compliant, secured, convenient, stable, and integrated services to nearly thousands of licensed brokerages and institutions worldwide.

According to Mr. Kai Zhou, Executive Director of Waton Securities International, of 9,678 licensed brokerages in the world, 188 of them have an app to provide online trading, and about 98% of them have not completed the mobile IT construction; there are about 1,000 digital currency exchanges in the world, with FTX as the priority, less than 10 of them have the function of trading securities assets, and nearly 1,000 exchanges have the demand to expand the tradable asset classes. Waton Securities International will help traditional brokerage firms and digital currency exchanges to build mobile APP and enrich their asset class side so that their users can trade HK/US/A-share stocks/digital currencies online.

It is understood that the "Broker Cloud (Brokerage X SaaS)" business model launched by Waton Securities International covers both "Brokerage" and "FinTech SaaS" services. While having a mature interface to provide licensed brokerage firms with one-stop clearing and settlement services for HK/US/A-share stocks and asset management, it can also help brokerage firms/financial institutions that do not have independent IT systems (APP/middle-end/back-end) to build and develop their own mobile applications to interconnect their businesses.

At present, Waton Securities International has already reached cooperation with many licensed brokerage firms and institutions in Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia, and Nigeria, successfully launched the Broker Cloud business with them, and plans to gradually enter Europe, Southeast Asia, and other markets in the future. Relying on its mature technology integration capability, "Broke Cloud" empowers financial institutions in multiple scenarios, helping financial brokerage firms to break through the barrier of digital applications and improve service quality and customer acquisition efficiency through digital business solutions.

