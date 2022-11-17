SparkCognition Adds Former Boeing MENA President Bernard Dunn to Board of Advisors

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition , a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions perfected for business, today announced the addition of Bernard J. Dunn to its Board of Advisors. Dunn brings over four decades of international leadership experience across the aerospace, defense, and commercial aviation sectors to help guide SparkCognition through its next phases of growth.

Bernard Dunn (PRNewswire)

"SparkCognition has proven itself to be a leader in deploying AI technology to solve some of the most critical challenges across business and government, and as we head into 2023, the ability to predict future outcomes, prescribe next best actions, and help ensure worker safety has never been more valuable," said Dunn. "AI has become a game changer in aerospace and defense and SparkCognition has proven itself essential whether it's keeping F-16s flying or manufacturing running."

Dunn's career includes over three decades working in the Middle East region, holding positions of increasing responsibility and scope during his military career in Jordan, Yemen, Syria, Saudi Arabia, and Washington D.C. at the Pentagon. Following his service in the United States Army, Dunn held senior leadership positions in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates, with ITT Defense (now L3Harris) and The Boeing Company. In his respective roles, Dunn was consistently named by Forbes Middle East as one of the top executives in the region.

"We are fortunate to have such a talented and well versed individual as Bernie join our Board of Advisors, as his impressive career has resulted in a world-class leader with real-world experience in military and business," said Amir Husain, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at SparkCognition. "I am confident with Bernie's guidance, we will continue on our track record of exceptional growth, delivering award winning solutions to the world's leading organizations."

To learn more about SparkCognition, visit www.sparkcognition.com .

About SparkCognition

SparkCognition's award-winning AI solutions allow organizations to predict future outcomes, prescribe next best actions, and help ensure worker safety. We partner with the world's industry leaders to analyze, optimize, and learn from all types of data, augment human intelligence, drive profitable growth, and achieve operational excellence. Our patented AI technologies including machine learning, deep neural networks, natural language processing, and computer vision lead the industry in innovation and accelerate digital transformation. Our solutions allow organizations to solve critical problems—prevent unexpected downtime, maximize asset performance, deliver net-zero initiatives, and eliminate accidents, all while avoiding zero-day cyberattacks. To learn more about how SparkCognition's AI solutions can unlock the power in your data, visit www.sparkcognition.com .

SparkCognition Contact Info

Cara Schwartzkopf

Communications Manager

cschwartzkopf@sparkcognition.com

251-501-6121

(PRNewsfoto/SparkCognition) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SparkCognition