Senior Dining Association Recognizes Chef Scott Simka for Culinary Leadership at Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land Assisted Living and Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly celebrates the success of their talented culinary leader, Executive Chef Scott Simka who leads the dining team at Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land Assisted Living and Memory Care. This month Chef Simka receives well-deserved recognition from the culinary industry as the Senior Dining Association highlights his talents not only as a chef, but as a respected mentor and leader.

Executive Chef Scott Simka of Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land Assisted Living and Memory Care is recognized by the Senior Dining Association for his skills as a culinary leader and mentor.

Chef Simka brings over thirty years of culinary experience to Watercrest, having held executive chef positions in a variety of environments from resorts, corporate yachts, and contract food management before settling into a career in senior living. "Working in senior living brings comfort… it's like a memory of grandma and grandpa, or of grandma's kitchen; the feeling of love in the kitchen keeps you driving towards that," says Chef Simka.

In the dining industry, Chef Simka is well-known for the passion and energy he dedicates to his team members. With earlier years spent as a regional training captain and working with Johnson and Wales' experiential learning department, he has developed an understanding of how to create a welcoming environment for his team. "I don't have to be the king of the kitchen, everyone else can come first," says Chef Simka. "Working with teams to empower them to overcome barriers to their success is what drives me and gives me a sense of purpose."

In the true spirit of servant leadership, Chef Simka regularly highlights members of his culinary team on his LinkedIn page, celebrating their talents and achievements as they serve the residents at Watercrest Fort-Mill Indian Land.

"Chef Scott is a champion of teamwork and communication," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "He embodies the Watercrest culture where team members are recognized for their unique contributions and encouraged to cultivate their God-given talents."

Watercrest Fort Mill – Indian Land recently celebrated the two-year anniversary of their grand opening. The community offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. The innovative design includes a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, and children's play space. Additionally, Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Residence showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with salon and spa, bakery, post office, and numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

Ideally located at 8154 English Clover Lane, Watercrest Fort Mill – Indian Land is located in one of South Carolina's fastest growing communities. For community information, call 803-882-2139. To read the full article on Chef Scott Simka by Senior Dining Association, click here.

