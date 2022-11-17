Pilot Company propels team member experience forward with new DEI leader

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Company is advancing its newly established Team Member Experience (TMX) department forward with the addition of a new key leader: Angie Cody, director of inclusion, diversity and equity. This new leadership position will build on the company's 64-year history of being a premier travel center network and top workplace by creating meaningful, strategic programs that foster a more inclusive environment amongst team members.

"We're proud to employ nearly 30,000 team members who come from amazingly diverse backgrounds and experiences," said Paul Shore, Chief People Officer of Pilot Company. "Our company's success is driven by the strength of our team, which is why this position is central to delivering an exceptional, inclusive and well-rounded experience."

Angie Cody will oversee and expand upon opportunities to create a more inclusive workplace, joining Pilot Company's TMX department. She will manage current inclusion, diversity, equity and awareness (IDEA) efforts, craft strategic action plans for the advancement of an accessible, equitable and inclusive work environment, and help us increase the company's diversity recruitment pipeline. Under her leadership, Pilot Company recently launched five new business resource groups – Emerging Leaders, Building Relationships in Diverse Group Environments (BRIDGE), Pride of Pilot, Women of Pilot, and Veterans of Pilot – to help educate and inform diversity change efforts across the company. Cody brings to the company more than a decade of experience in building and leading global inclusion, diversity and equity initiatives, including co-founding the St. Louis Diversity and Inclusion Consortium.

Since joining earlier this summer, Cody has already helped move the needle on improvements to support workforce opportunity, including a new IDEA Council comprised of 15 senior leaders who represent different areas within the business. Those efforts and new implementations have been recognized by the American Trucking Associations, who recently awarded Pilot Company with their DEI Change Leader Award.

"Our company is on a journey to continue advancing the overall team member experience, and DEI is an incredibly important part of that roadmap," said Cody. "Diversity strengthens our company as it expands our horizons and helps us learn from others' perspectives to bring new ideas and initiatives that make Pilot Company a more inclusive and welcoming place to work and shop."

Cody is a United States Marine Corps veteran, graduated from Columbia College with a BA in Finance and is a Certified Diversity Executive (CDE) by the Society for Diversity. She relocated in 2022 to Knoxville, TN from St. Louis, MO with her wife, Becky.

