InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Cover for Medical Stretchers (FJK 195)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a medic and I thought there should be a cover to protect a stretcher against bodily fluids including perspiration, tears, saliva, wound drainage, blood, and mucus," said an inventor, from Dania Beach, Fla., "so I invented the SAFETY NET. My design would provide added protection and peace of mind for patients and medical workers using stretchers."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a sanitary cover for medical stretchers. In doing so, it helps to maintain the cleanliness of a stretcher. As a result, it reduces the spread of infections and blood borne diseases and it increases safety and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for ambulances, hospitals, nursing homes, and the military health system. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FJK-195, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp