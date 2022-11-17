FINN LAUNCHES IN NEW YORK, BRINGING RESIDENTS ALL-INCLUSIVE AND EASY-TO-BOOK CAR SUBSCRIPTIONS

FINN Continues Rapid U.S. Expansion Following Key Business Milestone of

€100 Million In Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FINN , the leading car subscription platform in the U.S. and Germany, today announced that its all-inclusive subscription service is now available statewide to residents of New York and Rhode Island. FINN first launched in Germany in late 2019 before expanding to the United States in 2022, where it quickly grew to the states of Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. With the addition of New York to its existing coverage areas, FINN now caters to two of the five most populous regions in the United States.

FINN Logo (https://www.finn.auto/en-US) (PRNewsfoto/FINN) (PRNewswire)

The company has recently announced its rapid growth to €100 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in less than three years after launching in Germany. And in just six months, FINN has grown its subscription business more than twice as fast in the United States as it did in its first year of operations in Germany. With 27 U.S. fleet partnerships, the company offers customers a wide variety of vehicle offerings that can be reserved with just a few clicks on FINN's website. FINN expects to continue its expansion in the U.S. while further developing its fleet of vehicles and brand offerings.

FINN offers a one-stop e-commerce experience - with the company's monthly rate covering the cost of the vehicle, insurance, roadside assistance, complimentary maintenance and more. Through a seamless digital experience, FINN customers can order their car in less than five minutes.

"We are thrilled to bring FINN's leading car subscription services to citizens of New York and Rhode Island," said Maximilian Wühr, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer at FINN. "New York and Rhode Island are places of innovation that have always had an appetite for new business models and we look forward to bringing their residents the best car subscription service on the market."

FINN offers a wide range of vehicles as part of its fleet offerings, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Jeep, Nissan, Tesla, and Ram. Around a third of its total fleet are electric vehicles (EVs). FINN vehicles range from compact sedans to full-sized SUVs, and subscriptions start at just $549 per month.

About FINN

FINN is a car subscription platform founded by its purpose to make mobility fun and sustainable by providing a easy-to-use way to choose the car that best fits its customers' lifestyles. The established car subscription provider offers transparency in pricing, as well as comprehensive insurance, maintenance and 24/7 customer support and roadside assistance. The company facilitates consumer adoption of electric vehicles and offsets the CO2 expended for every mile driven across its fleet of vehicles. FINN makes driving a car seamless and convenient: with just a few clicks, customers can subscribe to a car that will be delivered straight to their door in just a few days or weeks.

