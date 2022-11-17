easyMarkets Launches Trade Like a Champion Competition With Big Prizes up for Grabs

easyMarkets Launches Trade Like a Champion Competition With Big Prizes up for Grabs

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- easyMarkets Trade Like a Champion competition kicked off recently, running from the 1st of November to the 31st of December 2022.

Trade and Win a Dream Trip to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium! (PRNewsfoto/easyMarkets) (PRNewswire)

Traders will battle it out for the chance to win some exciting prizes*, with the top trader set to receive a dream trip to the Santiago Bernabéu stadium to watch Real Madrid versus Atlético Madrid on the 25th of February 2023.

The competition features three tiers of prizes with a total of ten winners:

VIP Prize Package (One winner) · Round Trip from Winner's Location to Madrid · 3 Nights Stay in a Hotel with Breakfast · 2x VIP Tickets to Watch Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid

at the Bernabéu Stadium · Food & Drink Before and After the Match · 2x Customized Real Madrid Jerseys Or Claim a $10,000 Cash Prize! Premium Prize Package (Three winners) · 1x Real Madrid Silicone Strap Viceroy Chrono Watch · 1x Customized Home Shirt 22/23 · 1x Adidas Travel Backpack 22/23 · 1x Pair of Bluetooth Earphones Prime Prize Package (Six winners) · 1x Customized Home Shirt 22/23 · 1x Double Scarf RMCF 1902

How You Can Enter

To be in with a chance of receiving a prize package, participants must complete $6 million in turnover and 30 round-trip lots. The winners will be determined by the highest profitability ratio x 25% of turnover wins.

*Terms and Conditions apply.

About easyMarkets

easyMarkets is an award-winning global broker with excellent conditions, innovative trading platforms and exceptional customer support. Operating since 2001, easyMarkets has enabled its clients all over the world to trade the financial markets. Beyond the safety offered by regulatory oversight, easyMarkets provides all its traders with innovative risk management tools and conditions to help manage their exposure when trading, including free guaranteed stop loss, easyTrade, Freeze Rate and dealCancellation.

Contact: Maria Irakleous, support@easymarkets.com, +357 25 828899

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1947653/EASYMARKETS.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE easyMarkets