Digital-First Health Insurance Provider Angle Health Is Expanding in Arizona

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angle Health , the digital-first, full-stack health insurance company bringing transparency, simplicity, and ease of use to members, employers, and brokers, announced today it is expanding in Arizona. Powered by its integrated, AI-enabled technology platform, Angle Health provides a digital-first navigation experience with fully tailored, comprehensive healthcare benefit plans for employers. Telemedicine, behavioral health, and other digital health solutions – normally sitting outside of the traditional health insurance environment – are core offerings integrated into Angle Health plans at minimal to no cost for members.

"We built Angle Health from the ground up to fundamentally change how people interact with the healthcare system and ensure that access to modern healthcare services isn't limited by a lack of time or understanding of the system," said Ty Wang, co-founder and CEO of Angle Health . "We could not be more excited to announce that access to Angle Health and our digital-first experience will be available to thousands more employers and brokers and millions more members across Arizona."

Catering to more than 571,495 small businesses, which makes up 99.4% of all businesses in Arizona. Angle Health is bringing its unified health benefits services to Arizona-based employers, brokers, and members, as follows:

Employers, brokers, and members benefit from Angle Health's unified health benefits services:

For Members

Personalized, mobile-first member engagement: Angle Health meets members wherever they are on their journey. Angle's chat-first mobile app is a true partner in care. Whether a member has a question about providers in the network, service costs, or how to navigate a medical concern, Angle Health is always there to remove the burden of access and navigation.

Access to board-certified physicians, psychiatrists, psychologists, and therapists is always available, anytime and anywhere. On-demand pharmacy benefits are offered through a broad network of pharmacies alongside convenient options for home delivery.

Concierge clinical management: The Angle Health clinical teams guide members on their everyday health questions, including acute and chronic needs, with one-on-one clinical support. Angle nurses prioritize a multidisciplinary approach, ensuring an individualized, tech-forward clinical wellness experience.

For Employers and Brokers

Fully customizable benefits packages to meet the needs of each employer and their employees

Instant quoting and competitive pricing across its level-funded solutions

Streamlined plan administration, delivering seamless employee enrollment and engagement, fully integrated with benefits administration and payroll

"Angle Health enables us to quote level-funded benefits with the same data many brokers use to quote Affordable Care Act plans," said Scott Lee, principal of Brokers Holding Group, LLC, and broker partner of Angle Health. "This opens up level-funded plans to a new subset of employers who previously were only able to consider fully insured solutions."

Serving small and growing businesses and technology startups and scaleups alike, Angle Health is on a mission to democratize access to healthcare by bringing choice, affordability, transparency, and tailored health and wellness solutions to modern employers and their employees. Co-founded by former Palantir engineers, CEO Ty Wang and CTO Anirban Gangopadhyay , Angle Health was born out of the duo's frustration with their personal healthcare experiences.

About Angle Health

Angle Health democratizes access to modern healthcare by unifying today's fragmented healthcare benefits system into one core coverage and delivery platform. As a full-stack healthcare benefits provider, Angle Health drives efficiencies across the value chain through its digital-first platform—from instant underwriting for brokers and streamlined administration for employers to personalized care navigation for members. With access to a national network of healthcare providers and facilities, Angle Health is the health benefits provider for modern employers, now servicing thousands of employees and members across the country.

