Clayton Home Building Group® Celebrates 10 Years of Building TRU® Homes

MARYVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton Home Building Group® is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of TRU Homes. TRU transformed the housing industry in 2012 by creating a new segment of more affordable homes than ever before. Since its launch, Clayton Home Building Group has built and sold nearly 100,000 TRU homes in 36 states.

TRU floor plans range from 765 sq. ft to just over 2000 sq.

TRU homes are the most affordable of Clayton's off-site built homes, contributing to its popularity and growth over the last ten years. TRU is proud to be recognized as an ENERGY STAR partner featuring Clayton Built® products, including:

ecobee ® smart thermostat



Frigidaire ® appliances

DURACRAFT ® cabinets

Pfister ® faucets

LUX ® energy efficient windows

Rheem ® water heater

PEX® plumbing lines

"TRU represents an innovative brand that positively disrupted the manufactured housing industry in 2012. TRU's introduction at a more affordable price has made owning a beautiful home possible for nearly 100,000 homeowners," said Mike Duncan, Vice President of Operations. "We're grateful to all team members whose work building the TRU Homes directly contributes to Clayton's purpose of opening doors to a better life through homeownership."

TRU home building facilities use innovative, lean production processes and feature an exclusive number of TRU floor plans that range from 765 sq. ft to just over 2000 sq. ft to build homes at a more affordable price. Six of Clayton's 40 home building facilities and nearly 1,700 team members are dedicated to exclusively building the TRU brand.

In addition to providing excellent employment opportunities and affordable, modern homes, TRU has donated 11 homes in the last four years to Family Promise® affiliates, the nation's leading nonprofit addressing family homelessness.

Explore some of our homeowners' favorite TRU floor plans here: 5 of Our Favorite, Affordable TRU Homes .

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. As a diverse builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing – including modular homes, manufactured homes, CrossMod® homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. All Clayton Built® homes are proudly designed, engineered and assembled in America. In 2021, Clayton built 60,701 homes across the country. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com .

*CrossMod is a trademark of Manufactured Housing Institute.

