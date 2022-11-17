Beauty & Essex Restaurant to Open new Location inside Mohegan Sun

This Marks Tao Group Hospitality's Second Partnership with Mohegan Sun and the Fourth opening of the Unique and Popular Beauty & Essex Restaurant

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Sun, one of the world's leading integrated entertainment resort destinations, and Tao Group Hospitality today announced that Beauty & Essex will open inside Mohegan Sun in Fall 2023. The renowned dining experience at Beauty & Essex will elevate what is already an incredible and wide-ranging dining lineup at Mohegan Sun and will be located in Casino of the Sky near Starbucks.

"The relationship we have enjoyed with Tao Group Hospitality has been excellent, making the addition of another high-profile restaurant offering like Beauty & Essex a no-brainer for Mohegan Sun," - said Jeff Hamilton, President & General Manager of Mohegan Sun. "TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge quickly became an unmatched dining experience in our region and the 11,000 square-foot Beauty & Essex will only further cement Mohegan Sun as the East Coast's premier one-stop destination for the best dining, gaming, entertainment, and more."

"Mohegan Sun boasts incredible restaurant offerings, and we are looking forward to adding Beauty & Essex to its culinary collection," said Ralph Scamardella, Chief Culinary Officer of Tao Group Hospitality. "TAO Mohegan Sun has been a great success and we are thrilled to build on our existing relationship."

Created by acclaimed chef/co-creator Chris Santos, Beauty & Essex serves global cuisine with unique shareable dishes and new twists on classic cocktails. Guests can expect Beauty & Essex favorites like the Grilled Cheese, Smoked Bacon & Tomato Soup Dumplings, Classic Beef Wellington, Togarashi Spiced Tuna, Truffled Mac & Cheese as well as some new menu options exclusive to Mohegan Sun. Beauty & Essex's Mohegan Sun debut will be a homecoming to New England native Chef Chris Santos. "I'm very excited to bring this restaurant to Connecticut," said Chef Santos. "New England has always been my home and I know Beauty & Essex is a perfect fit.

Santos, who grew up in Rhode Island, will also be participating in the Celebrity Chef Dine Around (CCDA) at the 19th Annual Sun Wine & Food Fest (SWFF) at Mohegan Sun. Fans can purchase tickets to SWFF 2023, a four-day event in late January, via moheganSun.com. CCDA occurs on Saturday, January 28th.

ABOUT TAO GROUP HOSPITALITY: Tao Group Hospitality delivers distinctive culinary and premium entertainment experiences through its portfolio of restaurants, nightclubs, lounges, and daylife venues. Tao Group Hospitality acquired Hakkasan Group in April 2021. The combined company operates more than 70 branded locations in over 20 markets across five continents and features a collection of widely recognized hospitality brands. These include TAO, Hakkasan, OMNIA, Marquee, LAVO, Beauty & Essex, Wet Republic, Yauatcha, Ling Ling, Cathédrale, Little Sister, The Highlight Room, Sake No Hana, Jewel, and more. Tao Group Hospitality is part of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) (NYSE: MSGE), a leader in live experiences.

ABOUT MOHEGAN SUN: Owned by Mohegan, Mohegan Sun is one of the largest, most spectacular entertainment, gaming, dining and shopping destinations in the United States. Situated on 185 acres along the Thames River in scenic Southeastern Connecticut, Mohegan Sun is home to two unique casinos, 1,600 deluxe hotel rooms, two world-class spas, a golf course, over 70 shops, restaurants and bars as well as three award-winning entertainment venues including a 10,000-seat Arena. Mohegan Sun is within easy access of New York, Boston, Hartford and Providence and located 15 minutes from the museums, antique shops and waterfront of Mystic Country. More information is available by calling 1.888.226.7711 or visiting mohegansun.com. Connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @mohegansun, view us on YouTube and find us on Snapchat at username MoheganSun.

