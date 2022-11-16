Techcon Launches New Micro-Meter Mix Two-Component Dispensing System

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Techcon, part of OK International and Dover (NYSE: DOV), and a leader in precision fluid dispensing technologies, today announced the launch of the new TS8200D Series Micro-Meter Mix Dispensing System, a precision volumetric mixing and dispensing system for two-component adhesives, such as epoxies, reactive acrylics, or polyurethanes.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover) (PRNewswire)

The Micro-Meter Mix consists of two newly updated M-Series Progressive Cavity (PC) Pumps integrated into a fluid manifold and connected to a static mixing nozzle. This configuration enables software-controlled mix ratio configurations from 1:1 to 10:1, achieving incredibly accurate and repeatable dispensing results.

"Techcon's TS8200D Micro-Meter Mix is the natural evolution of our highly successful PC Pump, based on industry-proven progressive cavity technology. Techcon's TS580D-MM smart controller manages the rotation of the PC pump rotors, delivering precise volumetric fluid metering with no guesswork required," said Can La, Techcon Product Manager. "Since the fluid path of the adhesive resin and hardeners are maintained separately in each PC pump all the way to the static mixing nozzle, the likelihood of cross-contamination is significantly reduced, making clean up fast and easy."

An optional pressure sensor is available to attach to each pump outlet for monitoring internal pressure. If the difference in pressure between the two pumps is higher than normal, the Micro-Meter Mix controller sends an alarm to signal the operator to check the pumps for clogging. This feature greatly reduces the likelihood of cross-contamination and damage to the pumps, a common issue among similar two-component systems.

The combination of multiple mix ratios and the ease of maintenance makes the Micro-Meter Mix a cost-effective solution for the electronics, mobile device, computer, and automotive manufacturing industries where accurate dispensing of two-component materials are needed.

For more information about the new TS8200D Series Micro-Meter Mix, visit www.techcon.com.

About Techcon:



Since 1961, Techcon has provided precision fluid and adhesive dispensing equipment to a range of service industries, including industrial assembly, aerospace, military, material packaging, medical device, and electronics. Techcon products are renowned for their superior accuracy and durability, yielding improved industrial hygiene and enhanced productivity. Backed by our expert engineering team, Techcon, an OK International company, is delivering smarter, cleaner, more durable solutions. For more information, visit techcon.com.

About OK International:

OK International, part of Dover Corporation, is a global manufacturer of bench tools and equipment that are used in electronics & industrial product assembly. Committed to operational excellence and innovation, they deliver core technological advantages with best-in-class performance. The core brands are Metcal, which provides advanced technology products across hand soldering, convection rework, and fume extraction applications, and Techcon, known for its fluid and dispensing products that provide superior precision and longevity. For more information about OK International, visit okinternational.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

OK International Contact:

Meena Verma, Global Digital Marketing

(714) 230-2394

mverma@okinternational.com

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

jdickens@dovercorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dover