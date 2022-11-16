SheScales Announces 2022 Cohort

Three participants to receive marketing advisory support through 2023

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SheScales, a marketing advisory program powered by Rain the Growth Agency, has selected three female-founded companies to participate in its 2022-2023 program. The program kicks off this month, with support provided for up to one calendar year.

SheScales logo (PRNewswire)

The cohort companies are:

Adoratherapy - Led by founder Laura McCann, Adoratherapy offers "scent with intent" through aromatherapy, body care and candles. Her retail store in Asheville, NC, has become extremely popular for their aura readings, and their products are also available online and through wholesale. Their aroma perfumes lift and shift your mood in the moment, allowing you to tap into your best self.

AuditMate – AuditMate was founded by Ashleigh Wilson, who was raised in the elevator industry. The company offers first-of-its-kind elevator auditing and management software that helps property owners and managers navigate complicated elevator maintenance contracts.

Little Postage House – Founded by former attorney Mariloly "Loly" Orozco, Little Postage House is a design studio specializing in custom wedding invitations, paper products and curated vintage postage stamps. The company provides curated products designed to tell a client's unique story and/or represent an event theme.

"These companies, all helmed by strong female entrepreneurs, have tremendous potential to scale," said Michelle Cardinal, SheScales CEO. "We're excited to work closely with these disruptors and support their growth."

Each participating company will receive tailored consultation on their marketing strategies and campaigns through 2023 from a variety of subject matter expert volunteers at Rain the Growth Agency.

About SheScales

SheScales supports female founders by providing DTC marketing and media advisory services in-kind, to help founders scale their companies fearlessly! We also provide networking opportunities and a home-grown community dedicated to empowering female leaders. Michelle Cardinal, founder and CEO of Rain the Growth Agency, created SheScales to serve as a marketing resource for women-led DTC brands. Marketing and media experts from within Rain the Growth Agency donate their time and expertise with a shared passion to improve gender equality in the American business landscape.

About Rain the Growth Agency

Rain the Growth Agency is an independent, women-led, performance-minded, fully integrated advertising agency. We link strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic cross-channel media investment and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for clients ranging from DTC fast companies and category disruptors to established brands with traditional models. For more than 20 years, we have been scaling businesses such as Peloton, Chewy, Wayfair, Headspace, Humana, USAA, 23andMe, SimpliSafe and 1-800 Contacts. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon and co-founded in 1998 by Michelle Cardinal, our agency has grown to 250 employees nationwide.

Media Contact Information:

Beatrice Livioco

Director of Marketing + SheScales Program Coordinator

Beatrice.livioco@rainforgrowth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rain the Growth Agency