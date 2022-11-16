Ohmium Collaborates with NovoHydrogen to Provide 120MW of Green Hydrogen

PEM Electrolyzers Provided by Ohmium for Green Hydrogen to Replace Natural Gas at New Jersey Power Plant

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohmium International, Inc., a green hydrogen company that designs, manufactures, and deploys Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzers, has finalized an agreement with NovoHydrogen, a leading renewable hydrogen project developer, to provide its PEM electrolyzers. The electrolyzers will be used to provide 120MW of green hydrogen capacity to an Independent Power Producer, to be used as a zero-carbon replacement fuel for a portion of the gas usage at their peaking power plant in New Jersey. Ohmium's unique interlocking modular PEM electrolyzers provide a safer, modular, flexible, easy to install and maintain alternative to customized electrolyzers.

"We're thrilled to work with NovoHydrogen on this groundbreaking project that demonstrates the power and potential of green hydrogen. The world is moving away from fossil fuels and there is significant infrastructure that can be transitioned to green hydrogen use—from pipelines to power generation," said Arne Ballantine, CEO of Ohmium International. "The team at NovoHydrogen is great in the sector and is the perfect collaborator to bring this project to completion."

"Green hydrogen offers a tremendous opportunity to utilize current gas-powered energy generating assets to provide 100% 24/7 dispatchable clean power. We are tremendously excited to work on this innovative project to show what can be done," said Matt McMonagle, NovoHydrogen's CEO. "Ohmium's leading edge, modular, cost-effective PEM electrolyzers provide us with the perfect scalable solution for green hydrogen applications. We can expand capacity over time as the projects progress."

Ohmium manufactures standardized interlocking modular PEM electrolyzers that produce pressurized high-purity hydrogen. Individual electrolyzers can be stacked to significantly reduce installation and maintenance costs while enabling unlimited configurations of deployment sizes. Ohmium's proprietary electrolyzer stack technology can sustain a differential pressure across the membrane without compromise, which enhances cost-effective operation.

About Ohmium

Ohmium International enables industries to deploy green hydrogen for a sustainable future. The company's suite of electrochemical products helps customers achieve their sustainable energy goals in industrial, transportation, and energy projects. Ohmium is headquartered in the United States, with manufacturing in India and operations worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.ohmium.com or contact Nandita Roche at media@ohmium.com.

About NovoHydrogen

NovoHydrogen is a renewable hydrogen project developer. NovoHydrogen's mission is to accelerate the energy transition with a focus on the tough-to-decarbonize industrial, transportation, and power sectors We are led by the conviction that zero-carbon hydrogen is a key piece of the decarbonization puzzle. This drives our passion for our work. NovoHydrogen focuses on the origination, project development, and financial structuring of renewable hydrogen projects to serve our customers. We leverage our deep energy sector knowledge to provide renewable hydrogen solutions. NovoHydrogen is experienced at deploying and commercializing successful innovative energy transition technologies. Our extensive learnings from across the energy sector include developing solar, wind, and battery storage assets and oil & gas operations. This track record has given us real project experience that customers can trust.

For More Information: https://novohydrogen.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ohmium International, Inc.