Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Lumentum Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that company management is currently scheduled to participate in the following investor events:

Event:                         

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

Date:                          

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Webcast Link:              

https://wsw.com/webcast/rj126/lite/1600678

Presentation Time:        

11:30 a.m. Eastern Time



Event:                          

Nasdaq 47th Investor Conference, London

Date:                            

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Webcast Link:              

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6tdy2539

Presentation Time:        

3:30 p.m. London Time/10:30 a.m. Eastern Time



Event:                          

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Date:                            

Thursday, December 8, 2022

Webcast Link:              

https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/TOSEC0RyOXSmk2xLTwLolj?domain=cc.webcasts.com

Presentation Time:        

2:30 p.m. Pacific Time/5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Institutional investors interested in participating in these events should contact their representative at these firms.

About Lumentum 

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Contacts:
Investors:     Kathy Ta, 408-750-3853; investor.relations@lumentum.com

Media:          Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com

Category:     Financial

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumentum-announces-upcoming-investor-events-301680705.html

SOURCE Lumentum

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.