LI-COR Announces the LI-7825 CO2 Isotope Trace Gas Analyzer

LI-COR Inc., a global leader in environmental measurement technology, announced its forthcoming LI-7825 CO 2 Isotope Trace Gas Analyzer, which will measure CO 2 isotopes in the lab, in the field, and on the move.

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CO 2 isotope measurements are a critical tool for studying climate change and for modelling future climate scenarios. By measuring CO 2 isotopes and calculating isotopic ratios, researchers can identify the sources and sinks of atmospheric CO 2 , evaluate carbon sequestration efforts, partition net ecosystem carbon exchange, and gain insights into biological processes.

The LI-7825 CO2 Isotope Trace Gas Analyzer measures CO2 isotopes and reports isotopic ratios with high precision.

The LI-7825 CO 2 Isotope Trace Gas Analyzer measures 12C-CO 2 , 13C-CO 2 , 18O-CO 2 , 17O-CO 2 , and H 2 O in air and reports CO 2 isotopic ratios—δ13C, δ18O, and δ17O—with high precision and accuracy. It utilizes Optical Feedback‑Cavity Enhanced Absorption Spectroscopy (OF-CEAS) and several patented technologies to perform the measurements.

"The LI-7825 δ13C CO 2 precision of 0.1 per mille is competitive with laboratory laser-based analyzers but comes in a portable and field-ready form factor," said Mark Johnson, Vice President of Research and Development. "Its performance combined with the ability to measure δ17O and δ18O isotopic ratios of CO 2 will enable research in novel applications and unique environments."

Backed by over thirty-five years of experience in gas analysis technology, the LI-7825 joins the LI-COR Trace Gas Analyzers used and trusted by researchers and networks around the world. LI-COR expects to ship the LI-7825 in mid to late 2023.

LI-COR is an industry-leading environmental technology innovator of high-quality instrument systems for eddy covariance, plant physiology, soil gas flux, light, gas analysis, and greenhouse gas research. LI-COR instruments and systems are used by networks and researchers around the world.

