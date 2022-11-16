Introducing Hemingway Rye Whiskey: First Edition Bottles Available Now

New Rye Whiskey is Crafted by the Call Family of Distillers and Inspired by Ernest Hemingway

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemingway Whiskey Company today announced the launch of Hemingway Rye Whiskey First Edition with the release of the inaugural 972 bottles. This initial offering is a blend of straight rye whiskeys finished in ultra-premium rum seasoned Oloroso Sherry casks. Inspired by American author, journalist, and storyteller Ernest Hemingway, it was crafted by the Calls, a family with Bardstown roots and more than 230 years of distilling experience.

Hemingway Rye Whiskey First Edition is now available, crafted by the Call Family of Distillers and Inspired by Ernest Hemingway

Hemingway Rye Whiskey was founded by a team with deep experience in Kentucky whiskey. It is led by Steve Groth, whiskey pioneer and co-founder of the revered Angel's Envy Bourbon brand. The Call family, Seventh-Generation Master Distiller Ron Call and his sons, Clayton Call and Eighth-Generation Master Distiller Jacob Call hand source, blend, and finish the rye whiskey, building on generations of distilling expertise and innovation.

The first offering is Hemingway Rye Whiskey First Edition, a captivating blend of 96% 9-year-old Indiana Straight Rye and 4% 4-year-old Kentucky Straight Rye, the latter distilled by Jacob Call and crafted with his signature spice. Both are finished with the sweetness and softness of Ron Call's own rum-seasoned Oloroso Sherry casks. It is 100 proof and a dark amber color. It has a rich caramel and brown sugar aroma, complemented by back notes of soft rye and vanilla. On the palate, it has notes of rich cherry, toasted oak, creamy caramel, and cinnamon. A rich mouthfeel bursts with fruit flavor leading into a soft, sweet, and warm finish.

The First Edition release of Hemingway Rye debuts today in Collector's Packaging. With only 972 bottles, it is ready to be welcomed by the most discerning whiskey drinkers and worthy destinations. The bottles are hand-numbered and hand-signed by the Calls; each will come encased in a beautifully textured library-style box, which includes a gold foiled Hemingway signature, "First Edition" inscription, and a satin pull ribbon. Each First Edition bottle also features a unique, removable card on the back, inspired by old-fashioned library book cards, inviting imbibers to pour their own stories and log who they share their rye with.

"As an eighth-generation distiller and Kentuckian, I've had the chance to work with a variety of whiskey brands throughout my distilling career but having the chance to work with my father and brother on our Hemingway Rye Whiskey has been a dream come true," said Jacob Call. "Together, we have poured our hearts into this first edition blend, and we're proud to share it."

The new Hemingway Rye Whiskey brand is inspired by rich storytelling and the lessons and traditions passed down from generation to generation. Ernest Hemingway lived a life full of tales worth telling and the same is true for the Calls. Growing up in Kentucky, the Call family shares a similar passion for storytelling and tradition. Ron, Jacob, and Clayton make it a priority to sit down together while enjoying the fruits of their labor to share stories and lessons learned. Hemingway in his own right, loved his whiskey. He didn't drink while he wrote, he drank after the writing was done for the day. He said it helped him, "change his ideas." Indeed, he wrote, "When you work hard all day with your head and you must work again the next day, what else can change your ideas and make them run on a different plane like whiskey?"

"With Hemingway as inspiration, the Call family has authored a new whiskey masterpiece," said Steve Groth, Founder of Hemingway Rye. "It's an honor to have the Call family and their centuries of whiskey making experience as part of this new offering. With a focus on quality and innovation, the legacy team we have in place has crafted this premium rye whiskey with passion and we can't wait to get it in the hands of rye whiskey lovers everywhere."

Hemingway Rye Whiskey will be crafted at Jacob Call's new Western Kentucky Distilling Co. in Beaver Dam, Kentucky.

Availability and Pricing: Hemingway Rye Whiskey First Edition will be available for pre-purchase online only at a suggested retail price of $149.99 for a 750ml signed Collector's Bottle, shipping to most states. Rye lovers and holiday gift givers should move quickly to secure one of the 972 First Edition bottles, expected to ship in early December. Visit www.hemingwaywhiskeys.com to secure your bottle.

For more information about Hemingway Rye Whiskey and future releases visit www.hemingwaywhiskeys.com .

About Hemingway Rye Whiskey

Hemingway Rye Whiskey is a new premium rye whiskey brand, from the new Hemingway Whiskey Company, and is inspired by American Author, Journalist and Storyteller Ernest Hemingway. It was founded by a team with deep roots in Kentucky whiskey, led by Steve Groth, whiskey pioneer and co-founder of the revered Angel's Envy Bourbon brand and the Calls, Ron, Jacob and Clayton, a distilling family with more than 230 years of whiskey making experience. The Hemingway Whiskey Company is part of Old Man and the Sea Brands®, an innovative spirits company that owns Hemingway Rum Company, makers of Papa's Pilar Rum. They are known for bringing high quality spirits and incredible stories to drinkers around the country. For more information, visit www.hemingwaywhiskeys.com and follow @hemingwaywhiskeys.

