Incode and Banorte Join Forces to Offer Remote Account Registration in the Identity Authentication Revolution

Integration with Incode enables Banorte customers to securely create a bank account from their phones with Incode Omni, used in the largest banks and neobanks in the world

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Incode Technologies Inc., the leading identity verification and authentication platform for global enterprises, today announced a strategic integration with Mexico's second largest bank and financial services company, Banorte. Incode's identity verification technology elevates the customer user experience of financial organizations worldwide.

Incode (PRNewsfoto/Incode) (PRNewswire)

In today's digital world, it is essential for financial institutions to offer frictionless online services to elevate customer experiences and ensure impactful competitive advantages. This new integration verifies a person's identity against the National Electoral Institute (INE) database using Incode's artificial intelligence technology, which guarantees a fast, secure, and reliable experience for the user.

Using the Banorte Mobil app, the applicant can open their account and sign up for products such as mutual funds, insurance or credit cards. Likewise, those who carry out a payroll transfer to Banorte will have the benefit of accessing a payroll credit from the very first payment they receive.

Marcos Ramírez Miguel, CEO of Grupo Financiero Banorte, said: "We offer users the possibility of becoming Banorte customers in a completely digital way, from their cell phones and with immediate access to a bank account without limits. We will continue working to become the best at banking in a digital world."

"We are proud to partner with a financial institution like Banorte in the development of its digital banking, which highlights Banorte's dedication to customer service," said Ricardo Amper, CEO and founder of Incode. "Banorte offers first-class service to its customers, with simple, agile and secure processes that represent the banking of the future."

Like Banorte, global financial institutions and fintechs, hotels, governments, and entertainment venues are using Incode's fully automated artificial intelligence-solutions like Incode Omni to increase revenue and reduce fraud while providing users with a privacy centric experience.

About Incode Technologies

Incode is the next generation platform for identity verification and authentication, which is reinventing the way humans verify their identity and interact with the world's largest companies, with a highly secure and enjoyable Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based experience. Incode's fully automated end-to-end platform enables seamless access across multiple channels with products focused on onboarding, authentication and payment verification that increase conversion and reduce fraud. With its mission to build trust and democratize access, Incode works with several of the world's largest banks, fintechs, hotels, governments, and markets. Incode is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in Europe and Latin America. https://incode.com/

About Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte) is the largest Mexican financial institution. It offers financial services to individuals and corporations through its businesses: banking, brokerage, fund management, insurance, pensions, leasing and factoring, warehousing, portfolio management and Uniteller remittance.

GFNorte also includes Afore XXI Banorte, the country's largest afore (Retirement Funds Management) in terms of asset management. GFNorte is a public company listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange's main index, and has more than 30,000 employees, 1,100 branches, 9,700 ATMs, 156,000 point-of-sale

