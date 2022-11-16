Historic Schuster Mansion, a Turnkey Bed-and-Breakfast in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Goes Up for Auction

Known locally as "The Wells Street Red Castle", property built in 1891 by tobacco industrialist was renovated by current owners to recreate Victorian charm

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Historic Schuster Mansion located in Concordia District, Near West Side in Milwaukee, built by tobacco industrialist George J. Schuster in 1891 and now operating as a beloved bed-and-breakfast attracting guests from every continent, is up for auction. Beth Rose Real Estate and Auctions is handling the sale with a deadline for online bids at noon, central time, on December 17, 2022. The property was lovingly restored by current owners Laura Sue and Rick Mosier who spent approximately $1 million on renovations including replacing all 110 windows, details such as hand-stenciled wallpaper, and a Victorian-themed garden costing $200,000. Schuster Mansion, designed by the prominent architectural firm of Crane & Barkhausen and built in the German Renaissance style, constructed of red sandstone, red brick, and rich red terracotta accents, is listed on the neighborhood, city, national and state Register of Historic Places. It has also become a popular destination for high tea lovers, with Laura Sue Mosier wearing 1890s clothing and teaching table etiquette and history lessons as she serves delicious scones, savories and more; in December 2021 alone, there were 700 reservations for tea. Wedding parties, bridal showers and other events are all celebrated at Schuster Mansion, known locally as "The Wells Street Red Castle". The property has seven guest rooms, some of which are suites, offering accommodation for up to 18 guests. Each room is individually decorated with period details and preserved architectural features; Molly's Suite contains personal artifacts from Schuster's second wife Molly including her wedding vows, guest book and personal photos, all donated by a Schuster family relative. The first floor's enchanting space houses a Ladies' Parlor, formal dining room, library, sunlit conservatory, and a Gentlemans' Parlor, which has been converted into a gift shop. The property also includes 1,200 square foot private quarters for the inn keeper. For auction details click here; for images of Schuster Mansion click here .

"This is the opportunity of a lifetime for anyone with a dream of owning a bed-and-breakfast and a magnificent mansion."

"When we bought the mansion 15 years ago, we were determined to preserve the style and details of this property for future generations and it has been our passion to do so,' said Laura Sue Mosier. "Now it is time to hand over the keys to this piece of history to a new innkeeper. We are offering our unique bed-and-breakfast as a turnkey business, including the mansion's furnishings, fixtures, equipment, and recipes."

Mosier said that she had made countless friends from all over the world and has hosted guests with a variety of interests, including history buffs, nudists, murder mystery enthusiasts, overseas guests in search of a traditional Thanksgiving, and plenty of baseball fans (because of the property's proximity to American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers). One month alone she counted guests from 18 different countries. For the past 15 years, one couple has celebrated their anniversary every year staying at Schuster Mansion. "And one Australian guest loved our bed-and-breakfast so much that she cut short her travels around the US to come back to us and now calls me every year on my birthday," said Mosier.

Schuster Mansion has been featured in an award-winning short film called "The Wheel", on PBS programming and on local TV news channels, and used for photo shoots, music videos and film projects.

Beth Rose, owner of the auction company handling the property, says Schuster Mansion offers potential innkeepers a charming and unique property that is a Milwaukee landmark, and is also an immediately operational business. "The Mosiers' attention to detail has created a property that is not only captivating, but also offers the opportunity to generate an impressive income through the bed-and-breakfast bookings, weddings, events, plus the extremely popular high teas," she said. "This is the opportunity of a lifetime for anyone with a dream of owning a bed-and-breakfast, and in this case, a magnificent mansion too."

About Schuster Mansion

The Schuster Mansion is one of the few remaining stately homes to grace Milwaukee's near west side. Built in 1891 by George J. Schuster, a wealthy tobacco industrialist and designed by the prominent architectural firm of Crane & Barkhausen, this historic gem exhibits stunning & unique elements of the German Renaissance Revival style. Standing three stories high, constructed of red sandstone, red brick and rich red terracotta accents, the mansion's commanding presence speaks to the grandeur of days past. Known as "The Wells Street Red Castle", no two elevations are alike, and the roof line is picturesque against the skyline with conical turrets, gables, and towering ornamental chimneys. The interior of the manor exhibits superior craftsmanship, ornate details and has been lovingly cared for and thoughtfully restored by the current owners. Operating as a successful Bed & Breakfast and offering highly popular High Teas along with spaces for weddings, parties and other events, the iconic Schuster Mansion is cherished by all who visit.

