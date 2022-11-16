Goulston & Storrs Director Ned Abelson Receives 2022 Lexology Client Choice Award

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that director Ned Abelson has been awarded the 2022 Lexology Client Choice award in the "Environment, USA" category. The Client Choice awards recognize law firms and lawyers around the world that provide excellent client care and quality of service that is above and beyond the other players in the market. Only one winner is selected in each category/market based on in-house counsel input.

Abelson is a nationally recognized environmental lawyer who is known for his expertise in Brownfields redevelopment, transactional work, and environmental insurance. He is particularly well regarded for his work with real estate developers, investors, tenants, and lenders to maximize the value of and successfully manage potential risks associated with contaminated properties. According to Lexology, clients called Abelson "one of the top names in the field" and "a complete class act." Clients also noted his "sophisticated practice" and reputation as "the leading Superfund lawyer for development projects."

Abelson currently serves as co-chair of NAIOP's Brownfields Redevelopment Subcommittee and is a member of the MADEP Superfund Advisory Committee and its Indoor Air Workgroup.

He has received numerous awards and rankings throughout his career, including: Best Lawyers in America (Environmental Law) for the past 17 consecutive years (and multiple Lawyer of the Year awards); Chambers USA (Environmental) for the past 20 years (Band 1 since 2006); Boston Magazine's inaugural 2021 Top Lawyers (Land Use and Zoning); Who's Who Legal (International Leading Environmental Lawyer) and Thought Leaders USA for the past 11 years; and Massachusetts Super Lawyers for 18 years. He received his J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and his B.A., magna cum laude, from Brown University.

The Lexology Client Choice award candidates can only be nominated by in-house corporate counsel. They rate individual lawyers and law firms on the following client service criteria: quality of legal advice, commercial awareness, industry knowledge, strategic thinking, billing transparency, tailored fee structures, value for money, responsiveness, effective communication, clarity of documentation, sharing of expertise, appropriate staffing, project management, use of technology, loyalty, and ethics.

