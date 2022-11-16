Cole Haan Announces Collaboration with Pendleton Woolen Mills

Introducing a limited-edition collection of bags and footwear, grounded in heritage and united by craftsmanship.

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cole Haan is proud to announce its collaboration with the heritage lifestyle brand, Pendleton Woolen Mills. The seven-piece footwear and bag collection draws inspiration from Acadia National Park in Maine and fuses Pendleton's distinctive fabrics with Cole Haan's design, innovation, and craftsmanship to embody what both brands do best: iconic American products that stand the test of time.

"It is our honor to partner with an iconic brand on a collection that brings together over 100 years of American Craftsmanship," said David Maddocks, Brand President of Cole Haan. "Pendleton is a national treasure in that their products are so closely aligned with those things that make the American story so unique."

The collection, which was inspired by Pendleton's Acadia National Park Blanket, features characteristic stripes and an earth toned palette that gives way to hints of granite, sunset, gold, and sky. The design teams integrated that stripe into an original plaid that felt both rugged and dignified. This resulted in a collection that captures the beauty and spirit of Acadia's sprawling landscape and expertly weaves together Pendleton's trademark wool and Cole Haan's signature leather. Furthermore, Cole Haan is proud to contribute to Pendleton's longstanding partnership with the National Park Foundation, the official charity of America's national parks.

"We are thrilled to be launching this collaboration with Cole Haan, fusing two iconic American brands to bring Cole Haan's leather craftsmanship and Pendleton's world-class wool into one collection," said Peter Bishop, Executive Vice President of Merchandising and Design at Pendleton Woolen Mills. "The brands share over a century of creating quality products with a dedication to design and sustainability. The Cole Haan team translated the iconic Pendleton Acadia National Park plaid onto the footwear and bags seamlessly."

In this time of environmental preservation, Cole Haan and Pendleton have respectively taken steps towards eco-consciousness and this collaboration reinforces both brand's commitment to sustainability and innovation. The high-quality wool used in this collection is a biodegradable, renewable resource that will endure and was woven in Pendleton's Washougal, Washington mill which has been certified STeP by OEKO-TEX® (21001295 HOHENSTEIN HTTI), a certification system for production facilities in the textile industry that allow brands to communicate environmental measures. Cole Haan is a member of The Leather Working Group, a not-for-profit community organization dedicated to driving excellence in sustainable leather, and the leather used in this capsule is from BLC Leather Technology Centre Ltd (BLC) gold medal-rated tanneries. Both men's and women's ØriginalGrand Longwing Oxford feature Cole Haan's patented FlowerFoam™ soles made from a minimum of 25% natural dandelion rubber, which debuted earlier this year.

The women's offering also features the classic and versatile Geneva Penny Loafer and the best-selling Grand Ambition Convertible Backpack silhouette. The men's line features the American Classics Chukka Boot for an innovative take on the traditional moccasin style, the iconic American Classics Penny Loafer as well as a spacious and durably crafted dual-gender Luxe Tote. The Cole Haan x Pendleton collection is available now on colehaan.com and in US and select international stores. The collection is priced from $180 to $500.

