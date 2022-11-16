Amorepacific receives the CES Innovation Award for 4 years in a row

Tailored technologies, Tonework and Cosmechip, receive the CES 2023 Innovation Award

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonework and Cosmechip, tailored technologies developed by Amorepacific, were awarded the Innovation Award at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 (CES 2023), the world's largest appliance and technology exhibition. This marks the fourth consecutive year for Amorepacific to receive the CES Innovation Award.

The Authentic Color Master by Tonework , which received the CES 2023 Innovation Award in the Robotics category, is a smart manufacturing system solution for customized makeup products using AI and robot arms . Tonework precisely analyzes the tone of the face on the basis of AI algorithms and then uses robotics to make tailored liquid and Cushion foundations as well as lip products. The device provides optimized color recommendations based on facial recognition technology and color science research. The key technologies featured in Tonework are available for demonstration through Base Picker at Amorepacific Headquarters and Amore Seongsu, Bespoke Neo at the Laneige showroom in Myeongdong, and through the Foundation Factory at Etude store in Sinchon, South Korea.

The Cosmechip , which received the CES 2023 Innovation Award in the Home Appliance category, is designed to make personalized skincare products by using active chips containing effective ingredients . Featuring microfluidic channel technology developed by Amorepacific, the device creates uniformly combined formulations using a small amount of water and effective ingredients. Consumers can choose different active chips based on their skin condition and preference. For added convenience, consumers can use drinking water at home to make customized products. The chips can be stored stably for a long period of time because they are prescribed with anhydrous ingredients.

Park Youngho, the Head of Amorepacific R&I Center said, "Being the recipient of the CES Innovation Award for four years in a row is the outcome of the persistent R&D efforts that go into developing tailored technologies for our customers. We will continue to devote ourselves to offering our global customers the best and the most products."

List of Amorepacific's technologies that received the Innovation Award at CES 2020-2022

CES 2020

1) Tailored Facial Mask Pack 3D Printing System

This system was developed to address the drawbacks of existing facial masks that fail to take into account different face sizes, the location of features, the skin color and the flaws of each individual's skin. Amorepacific collaborated with Linc Solution in 2017 to develop a customized facial mask-manufacturing device using 3D printing technology. The 3D-printed facial mask technology developed exclusively by Amorepacific takes photos of the user's face to analyze the location and area of different features, such as the eyes, nose, mouth, forehead, cheeks, and the chin, and designs a 2D mask pattern accordingly. The data are analyzed to combine hydrogels containing functional ingredients that are suitable for the skin condition, after which a facial mask is printed in real time through a high-speed 3D printer.

CES 2021

1) Lip Factory by Color Tailor Smart Factory System

The Lip Factory by Color Tailor features both on- and offline-linked AI technology to make lip makeup products on the spot, based on its personalized lip color recommendations that take into account the user's skin tone. This easily controllable system, equipped with a 2,000-color palette, features advanced technology to precisely combine and manage various color pigments in order to manufacture customized lip products.

2) Formularity - Instant Active Toner Blending Device

The Formularity, developed by Amorepacific, won the CES 2021 Innovation Award in the Health & Wellness Category. This device makes a toner using an ampoule tailored to the user's skin concerns. The toner, prepared at a temperature suitable for the skin, is then absorbed into a cotton pad for application. The device allows for customized skin care for different parts of the face using ampoules that contain various effective ingredients. In addition, the process itself is hygienic since toner is prepared on the spot with each use.

CES 2022

1) Mind-linked Bathbot

The Mind Linked Bathbot is a robot that analyzes in real time the user's emotions using brain waves through an 8-sensor headset. It then interprets the data to make a bath bomb with customized, optimized scents and colors for the individual all within a minute.

2) Myskin Recovery Platform

The Myskin Recovery Platform is an integrated platform that is designed to quickly assess and monitor the skin's condition to provide a customized solution. Using this next-generation personalized service, the user can diagnose changes on the skin's surface with his or her mobile phone camera and an illuminated mirror, and the moisture and elasticity of the skin with a small sensor. These data are then analyzed through AI to offer a cosmetics prescription, which is updated continuously to improve the skin.

