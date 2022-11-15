AS Software Announces Expanded Leadership Team and Launch of Cloud Product Following Investment from AEA Growth

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. and OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AS Software, a leading provider of ultrasound reporting and image management solutions, today announced the expansion of its leadership team, the launch of its cloud offering, and new branding. This follows AEA Growth's recent investment in AS Software to support the Company's accelerated growth and product investments, as more health systems are turning to AS Software for its specialized ultrasound reporting and image management solutions to enhance clinician workflow, productivity, and coordination.

The announcement follows several exciting developments for the Company this year, including recruiting David Lintz as Chief Executive Officer and launching a cloud-hosted, web-accessible subscription product. David brings over 25 years of enterprise software and healthcare industry leadership experience to AS Software. In addition to David Lintz, other recent key management hires include CTO Richard Garbi, VP of Finance Brian Gillespie, VP of Marketing Stephanie Gunter, and VP of Client Services Aaron Wimer.

AS Software's augmented team will focus on product innovation to support its clinician and hospital partners, which today include many leading hospitals that utilize AS Software for women's health, radiology, and vascular use cases.

"I am thrilled to join AS Software, as it is the premier ultrasound reporting and image management solution in the industry. Today, we launched new branding to reflect the significant growth and innovation that is taking place across the organization," said CEO David Lintz. "It marks a new chapter in which we are investing in every aspect of our business to provide even more solutions and support for our clients."

AEA Growth's investment supports all of these growth initiatives. "We are delighted to partner with AS Software," said Ravi Sarin, Co-Head and Partner of AEA Growth. "With their market-leading workflow automation and cloud capabilities, we see tremendous opportunity for AS Software to accelerate growth."

Founder and Chairman Ari Sandman spoke about the recent growth at AS Software: "Over the last three decades, AS has been developing market-leading products and delivering unparalleled customer support. I am excited about the expansion of our leadership team and investment from AEA Growth to continue innovating in our industry."

"Ultrasound usage is growing across the globe as an effective and efficient diagnostic tool in a multitude of areas across healthcare," added CEO David Lintz. "We have an opportunity to serve this growing market with scalable solutions for organizations of all sizes."

Visit the new website at as-software.com to see the new branding and learn more about AS Software.

About AS Software

Founded in 1991 and based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, with offices in Overland Park, KS, AS Software offers a suite of structured ultrasound reporting and image management solutions tailored for women's health, radiology, and vascular specialties. AS Software's integrated and vendor-neutral technology allows practices and hospitals of all sizes to capture, review, and retain comprehensive patient ultrasound data seamlessly and efficiently. AS Software is deployed in over 35% of U.S. hospitals and leveraged by over 8,000 clinical users. For more information, visit as-software.com.

About AEA Growth

AEA Growth provides technology-enabled, healthcare and software companies with flexible capital and operational resources to accelerate growth. AEA Growth is part of AEA Investors LP, which was founded in 1968 by the Rockefeller, Mellon, and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co. as a private investment vehicle for a select group of industrial family offices with substantial assets. AEA has an extraordinary global network built over many years which includes leading industrial families, business executives and leaders. Today, AEA's approximately 110 investment professionals operate globally with offices in New York, Stamford, San Francisco, London, Munich, and Shanghai. The firm manages funds that have approximately $18 billion of invested and committed capital, including the leveraged buyouts of middle market companies and small business companies, growth capital, and mezzanine and senior debt investments. For more information, visit aeagrowth.com.

