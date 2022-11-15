InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Accessory for Piping Bags (DAL 179)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to dispense icings from bags onto novelty cakes, cupcakes, and other desserts," said an inventor, from Denton, Texas, "so I invented the CROWN. My design ensures that frostings and creams are neatly and uniformly dispensed with ease and minimal effort."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to pipe icing from a piping bag. In doing so, it offers a slow and even flow of icings, frostings, and creams. It also reduces stress and strain on the hands and it saves time and effort. The invention features a simple and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for bakers, households, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-179, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

