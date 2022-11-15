FHLBank Pittsburgh and PHFA Announce 2022 Home4Good Funding Awards

$1.9 million initiative targets homelessness in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FHLBank Pittsburgh (FHLBank) and the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) announced today the 2022 Home4Good funding awarded to programs across the commonwealth working to reduce homelessness. This year, the combined total contribution is $1.9 million, with $900,000 from FHLBank and $1 million from PHFA.

"FHLBank Pittsburgh is proud to partner with PHFA and our members to provide nearly $1 million to 30 programs seeking to end homelessness in Pennsylvania," said President and Chief Executive Officer Winthrop Watson.

Home4Good was created by FHLBank and is administered by PHFA. The funding announced today will be distributed as grants to organizations that help individuals retain or find housing, provide supportive services to those facing homelessness or address other unmet needs within the existing homeless provider network.

Distribution of the funding in most counties will be overseen by local Continuum of Care organizations. The list of funding recipients is available on the PHFA website.

"Now more than ever, funding is critically needed to support services that help people avoid and recover from homelessness," said PHFA Executive Director and CEO Robin Wiessmann. "We're pleased to provide this funding, along with FHLBank Pittsburgh, to move more families and individuals toward stabile housing and, hopefully, better days ahead."

Information about Home4Good is available at www.fhlb-pgh.com and www.phfa.org at the bottom of the homepage under "Resources." Organizations interested in future participation in the program can contact Alexa Mascara at home4good@fhlb-pgh.com or Bryce Maretzki at bmaretzki@phfa.org for details.

About FHLBank Pittsburgh

FHLBank Pittsburgh provides reliable funding and liquidity to its member financial institutions, which include commercial and savings banks, community development financial institutions, credit unions and insurance companies in Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. FHLBank products and resources help support community lending, housing and economic development. As one of 11 Federal Home Loan Banks established by Congress, FHLBank has been an integral and reliable part of the financial system since 1932. Learn more by visiting www.fhlb-pgh.com.

About PHFA

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. Through its carefully managed mortgage programs and investments in multifamily housing developments, PHFA also promotes economic development across the state. Since its creation by the legislature in 1972, it has generated more than $16.7 billion of funding for more than 190,750 single-family home mortgage loans, helped fund the construction of 141,492 rental units, distributed approximately $239 million to support local housing initiatives, and saved the homes of more than 50,660 families from foreclosure. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.

