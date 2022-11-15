Comerica to Participate in Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference; Announces Details for Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) announced it will participate in the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

Comerica Incorporated also provided details for its fourth quarter 2022 earnings call on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

Interested parties may access additional information through the following details:

Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference:



DATE: Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 TIME: 2:40 p.m. CT / 3:40 p.m. ET PARTICIPATING: Curt Farmer, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer James Herzog, Chief Financial Officer Peter Sefzik, Executive Director, Commercial Bank Kelly Gage, Director of Investor Relations WEBCAST/PRESENTATION: The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on

the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on

www.comerica.com. Comerica's presentation may include forward

looking statements. REPLAY INFORMATION: A replay (accessible for six months) is expected to be available

approximately one hour after the live presentation on the Investor

Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call:



DATE: Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 TIME: 7:00 a.m. CT / 8:00 a.m. ET PARTICIPANT DIAL-IN: (877) 336-4440 or (409) 207-6984 (Event ID No. 4619582) WEBCAST/PRESENTATION: The live audio webcast, earnings release and earnings

presentation will be available on the Investor Relations

Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com. REPLAY INFORMATION: A replay (accessible for one year) of the call is expected to be

available approximately one hour after the live webcast on the

Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on

www.comerica.com.

In addition, the conference presentation, financial results and earnings presentation will be furnished on Form 8-K filings that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

