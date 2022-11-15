CLAIRE'S LAUNCHES CONTENT SERIES WITH TOP CULTURAL STYLE INFLUENCERS

Claire's Content Studio deepens Claire's commitment to bringing culture-defining style and

tips for fashion expression to its audience through the vision of four industry-leading experts with creative direction from Nicola Formichetti

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion brand Claire's continues to elevate its cultural and consumer connection through Claire's Content Studio with the launch of a style-centric content series embracing today's top trends through the influence of some of the industry's leading tastemakers. Following last week's announcement of Nicola Formichetti as its new Creative Director in Residence, the style series is the first of three upcoming projects launching in partnership with Nicola. Not only does the content inspire and instruct through some of the latest trends in fashion through the lens of nail creations with famed artist Britney Tokyo, hair trends with celebrity stylist Florido Basallo makeup with Emmy Award-winning artist Alexandra French and fashion and ear piercing with stylist Anna Trevelyan, but it also directly connects Gen 'Zalpha' to the products and accessories that let them create it for themselves.

"As a brand dedicated to self-expression, we celebrate diverse points of view, creating space for the voices of others and giving them a platform to ignite inspiration. In that spirit, we continue to bring the best and most influential creators in the world to the forefront and give our consumers access to their amazing talents and insights," said Kristin Patrick, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer of Claire's. "We partnered with Nicola Formichetti to direct our latest series and give today's generation access to some of the best celebrity talent initiators and style creators across the industry. Florido, Britney, Alexandra and Anna each provide their own unique twist on hair, nails, makeup, fashion and piercing – inviting consumers to unabashedly dive into their imaginative worlds where they can uncover and embrace their own personal style."

Under Formichetti's creative direction, Basallo, Tokyo, French and Trevelyan's style inspiration bring a new perspective to Claire's series, with a modern and fresh aesthetic. Each episode explores different trends and cultural themes around hair, makeup, nails, style and ear piercing – trends that are popular but easy to attain - empowering a style hungry generation to discover and celebrate their own sense of self-expression.

"Through Claire's Content Studio we aim to help young people find their own style, a journey that should be pure joy and fun. It was a very special project for me because we worked with top industry experts, who I'm also lucky enough to call my friends, to give them a platform to share their knowledge on what's coming up next and what's trending," said Nicola Formichetti.

The style series features seasonal trends including Denim on Denim, '90s Influence, Skater Girl, Preppy, Pink'd and more, reinforcing Claire's foothold in fashion through a culture-focused perspective and the products and accessories to deliver it. Claire's is also doubling down on its piercing expertise. The five episodes will roll out each week through the remainder of November and December, kicking off with "Fresh Hair Looks" followed by "Love This Makeup", "Get Pierced", "Nail Art" and "Get Styled".

"The latest installation of Claire's Content Studio is only the beginning of what's to come for Claire's," Patrick continued. "We are partnering with Nicola on a number of amazing initiatives this year, and with his creative vision, we will continue to empower our consumers to explore and express their own uniqueness in many ways. We love his spirit and energy and feel that he brings creativity to the forefront of everything he does in the most spectacular way."

The series is not only instructional but also engaging. Each episode creatively challenges the most style-obsessed of its community to submit their own content using #CStudio through a multi-channel call-to-action for a chance to be featured across Claire's social media channels. Follow along with Claire's Content Studio as the series debuts on Claire's digital channels and stay tuned for more exciting projects from Claire's in partnership with Nicola to come.

Claire's Holdings LLC is a fully integrated, global fashion brand powerhouse committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive, well-curated products and experiences. For over 50 years, Claire's has been a destination for the curious, creative and influential and an industry-leader in ear piercing services, delivering a trendsetting assortment of fashion products and accessories that help young people worldwide style and define themselves. Through its global brands, Claire's® and Icing®, the company delivers an immersive, omnichannel shopping experience with owned and concession stores throughout North America and Europe as well as franchise stores in the Middle East and South Africa. More information regarding Claire's is available at corporate.claires.com .





