ONEOK to Participate in Bank of America Global Energy Conference

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in the Bank of America Global Energy Conference Nov. 16-17, 2022, in Miami.

ONEOK management will participate in a fireside chat session at 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (1 p.m. Central Standard Time) on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

A link to the live webcast, replay and ONEOK's latest investor materials are available at www.oneok.com.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.

Analyst Contact: Andrew Ziola

918-588-7683 Media Contact: Brad Borror

918-588-7582

